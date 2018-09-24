My mother was a manager in the food services industry for over two decades. She would often come home frustrated with stories about her staff being approached with catering requests, or suppliers approaching them to sign for deliveries while she stood by and watched. For some reason, she didn’t ‘look’ like the manager.

Do I need to point out that her staff were Caucasian, or did you already assume?

It’s happened to me many times. Once I had taken two staff members to check out a venue for a large event. The hospitality manager kept directing questions to the administrative assistant, who I’d invited along as a learning opportunity. Sometimes the questions about budget were directed to my other staff member, who didn’t have the information to respond.

Do I need to tell you that the two assistants were blonde? I remember standing by and watching, only to step in and save the floundering assistants.

I could go on with more examples, but I think my point is clear. What is it about women of colour that screams ‘can’t possibly be in charge’?

The irony is that this practice is not limited to one group. People of colour, men and women seem to naturally veer towards what they perceive as the person of authority, usually the Caucasian person in the room.

Perhaps this is why senior leadership in most organizations still looks the same, despite the fact that diversity has become a mandate in most workplaces.

Even though I’ve been a small business owner for more than ten years, I’ve introduced myself in the past and I watched the surprise sweep over the recipient’s face as they shake my hand.

In a few cases, I’ve been told that there is a lot of money in ‘shorthand’ and ‘good for you’.

I wonder if discrimination has been so far embedded into people’s minds that it is now subconscious.