At the Kitchener Rangers game this Friday, Don Cameron will be honoured with a video tribute, public address and banner raising during a special pregame ceremony.

Cameron, the former play-by-play radio voice of the Kitchener Rangers, had been a part of over 4,000 broadcasts and the Rangers primary play-by-play voice for 50 seasons.

Affectionately known by many listeners as simply “The Legend”, Cameron began covering the team as its radio play-by-play broadcaster during the team’s inaugural season in 1963. He called games every season until 2015-16, with the exception of two – 1974-75 and 1975-76 – when the rights were owned by a competitor. During those two seasons, Cameron still reported on the team.

Also, this Friday, it's Hockey Helps the Homeless’ game night. You can find out more information on the tournament throughout the evening via the video board or by visiting the Community Corner. Don’t forget to bring new mitts, gloves, toques or scarves to the Community Corner at this game, as they will be collecting the items for our Drop the Gloves campaign.