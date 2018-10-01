Benjamin Harris published ‘Publick Occurrences Both Forreign and Domestick (sic)’ in 1609 in Massachusetts and it is regarded by most as the first newspaper in the Americas. The publication was the first multi-page publication, and until then news was delivered on single-sheet flyers, but after only one edition the Boston authorities shut it down.

In his cease and desist order, the governor stated the paper contained, “…doubtful and uncertain reports, (and) do hereby manifest and declare their high Resentment and Disallowance of said Pamphlet, and Order that the same be Suppressed.”

Jump ahead 409 years to 2018 and two phrases resonate just like they did four centuries ago – “doubtful and uncertain reports” and “suppressed.”

Not only had Harris invented the first newspaper in the Americas, he was also accused of purveying fake news.

Accusations of delivering fake news aren’t a recent phenomenon. It’s been around as long as newspapers existed, however in today’s connected digital world flooded with media outlets of various shapes and sizes, the damage caused by bogus news stories can spread worldwide in the blink of an eye with devastating consequences.

That’s why, as Canada marks National Newspaper Week, it warrants pondering the value of traditional media outlets – papers like the one you’re reading now.

Our brand is built on trust, transparency and factual, bias-free reporting.

However, we do have our critics, and that’s a good thing in a world where dubious reporting is on the rise. Do we make mistakes? Absolutely, but we quickly admit them, as not to break the bond of trust we have earned from readers and advertisers.

In today’s slick digital world, it behooves news consumers to be skeptical and we strongly encourage it.

Readers must question media outlets. Did the writer study journalism? Does the story fairly present both sides of the issue? Does the media outlet have a code of conduct and belong to industry associations? Do they own up to their mistakes? Was the story obtained legally and ethically?