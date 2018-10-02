The region implemented new rules for election signs this year. Those new rules require all signs to be on regional roads only, at least one metre apart from each other, and only one sign per candidate can appear between intersecting roads.

Other rules restrict a sign’s size; its distance from driveways, fire hydrants, and roundabouts; and the number of supports that can hold it up.

While I didn’t take an official count in 2014, the signs seem to have multiplied this year, as if each sign from the previous municipal election gave birth to triplets and abandoned that offspring on the sides of our roads.

Sure, there’s an argument for the sheer number of candidates we have to choose from on the municipal election ballot.

Along with our individual ward councillor in Kitchener, we’ll make selections for two regional councillors, a city mayor, a regional chair, and up to four school board trustees.

That’s a lot of candidates and, by extension, a lot of election signs.

But can all those signs possibly be effective? As we drive down Victoria between Patricia and West, are we really supposed to be swayed by any of those eleven signs we’ll see?

Research suggests yes, to an extent.

While the research is limited, one study suggests signs can increase a candidate’s voter share by about two per cent.

Even some candidates are skeptical, pointing out that the cost of the signs and the time required to maintain them make it a losing proposition.

What if we limited the number of signs any one candidate could erect or, better yet, limited the signs to private property only?

Research also tells us that a sign on your neighbour’s lawn has a far greater impact than a sign randomly planted on the side of the road.

We could get even bolder and ban election signs altogether, asking candidates to spread their message through new and more innovative means.

After all, it appears the election tactic today is to get into an arms race of signs, and the candidates with the most signs wins.

We can do better, and our city will look better when we do.