Flu season is upon us, and if you’re one of the one billion influenza cases that happen each year, you’re looking at a rough road to recovery. While most cases last seven to 10 days, the flu can last up to two full weeks.

Heidi Pola, registered dietitian at Zehrs, and Hans Epp, pharmacist at Shoppers Drug Mart, share their tips for recovering from the flu.

Drink plenty of fluids. Fluids fuel your immune system by helping move important proteins around your body. We’re also losing a lot of them in the form of mucous or sweat when we have the flu. “While there are no hard and fast rules, do your best to get plenty of fluids whether they come in the form of tea, soup or plain old water,” says Pola.

Cancel your caffeine and alcohol consumption. Caffeine and alcohol are diuretics that may work against your efforts to stay hydrated. “Skipping a glass of beer or wine with dinner may make the job of staying hydrated a bit easier,” advises Epp.

Consume foods with the right vitamins and minerals. It takes a lot of work for our bodies to fight the flu, so getting the vitamins and minerals we need is a big part of recovery. Vitamin C, zinc and vitamin A contribute to a good immune system and overall health, so foods that contain them are a good place to start.

Stay well rested. The flu takes a lot out of us, so getting plenty of rest will help with recovery. “Tired and sore muscles are your body’s way of telling you it’s a good idea to stay at home,” explains Epp. “Staying home and resting have the added benefit of curbing the spread of illness.”

Avoid the flu altogether. The flu shot is still your best way to avoid the illness, so stop in at your local pharmacy and get vaccinated this flu season.

Heidi Pola is a registered dietitian and is the in-store dietitian at Zehrs in Kitchener. She can be reached at Heidi.Pola@loblaw.ca.

