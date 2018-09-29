CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Slow down and try not to push as hard as you have been. You might want to spend some time alone or with your best friend. You could be contemplating a lot more than others realize. Having a confidant proves to be helpful and uplifting. Tonight: Play it low-key ... for now.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Emphasize your friends and new possibilities. You meet people with ease and enjoy networking far more than you have in the recent past. Friends surround you. Your popularity soars, and, as a result, many invitations come forward. Tonight: Where the action is.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might feel as if you must make a public appearance but don't feel up to it. A loved one starts cheering you on. You feel supported and capable of doing what is needed. How you project yourself in public is much different from your authentic self. Tonight: Accept an invitation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

One-on-one communication can be very satisfying. Make a point of walking in someone else's shoes. A child or new friend volunteers to pitch in; accept the offer. The results could be excellent. Two heads work better than one. Tonight: Where you can hear great music.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might want to seriously consider a partner's offer. You have to start at the beginning sooner or later to accomplish what you want. Be willing to avoid taking shortcuts. Listen to news more openly. One-on-one discussions flourish. Tonight: Make nice with a special person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Defer to a loved one's ideas. Both of you will have a good time, no matter what is planned. Spending more time together enhances the warmth and comfort between you. Do not give in to a minor disagreement today. Let go and relax more. Tonight: Go along with established plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a lot going on around you. Use your energy well, and get into a project that you have been postponing. Honor a fast change of pace. Throw yourself into the moment. Your ability to see past the obvious will help you eliminate what is unnecessary. Tonight: Out late.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You typically aren't as easygoing and lighthearted as you seem to be today. Honor a fast change of pace. Sometimes you overthink what is going on in a relationship. Why not just live in the moment? The other party could be quite delighted by your attention. Tonight: Ever playful.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Allowing more give-and-take would help you get past an unexpected communication. Understand that others could be a little out of whack and more volatile than usual. Let go of judgments, especially when dealing with a powerful friend. Tonight: Lighten your mood.

BORN TODAY: Basketball player Kevin Durant (1988), comedian Russell Peters (1970), actress Chrissy Metz (1980)



