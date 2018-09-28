Far be it for me to disagree with the good individual who writes the column on the left of this spread, but I’m concerned by what I’ve read there in the past two weeks.
Both columns have talked about Ford’s desire to cut the number of councillors in municipal politics in general, and Toronto in particular.
Both columns miss a key point. For all the talk about making municipal government more efficient, they assume that reducing the number of councillors will automatically make a city better. Experience says otherwise.
This October, thanks to Premier Ford’s battering-ram legislation, the number of councillors representing Toronto will be reduced to 25 from a planned 47.
Nobody mentions that Toronto council was initially 57 members when Premier Mike Harris created the megacity in 1997.
They don’t mention that this number was even higher when the megacity was the Metropolitan Toronto, with a regional level government and six lower-tier municipalities.
Many argue that Toronto council today is dysfunctional. This runs counter to the reputation Toronto had in the 1980s as “the city that works”. Indeed, it seems that Toronto council gets more dysfunctional every time the number of councillors is reduced.
Last week’s editorial notes that Waterloo Region has 56 municipal politicians on its councils, but you can compare current council meetings to see which arrangement is more functional. Toronto city council meetings go on for days, while Waterloo Region meetings are over and done within an afternoon and evening.
The editorial at least notes the negative impact of an amalgamated city council asking residents from New Hamburg to trek to downtown Kitchener to attend a lengthy meeting bogged down with items from Elmira, Breslau and Ayr. But cutting the number of councillors makes this arrangement more likely to happen, not less.
It will also not reduce costs, because the added workload will increase councillor salaries and office budgets. Toronto councillors are currently paid a salary of $111,955 per year. That’s more than what Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic makes ($98,960). But it’s the fact that there are more councillors to spread the load that makes this possible.
More councillors also make Waterloo’s councils more responsive to the electorate, because fewer voters are needed to change a councillor’s mind, or their seat.
It’s a similar reason to why so many people protect Iowa and New Hampshire’s place early in the U.S. primaries: because they’re small states. It’s easier for candidates with less money to reach enough voters to stand a chance of placing well and gaining national attention.
If you place a state like California first, you lock out people from the political process who can’t raise the tens of millions of dollars needed to blanket the state in advertising.
In my ward, I have a businessperson, an early child educator and a recent university graduate all running with a decent chance to win. Force them to campaign across half of Kitchener, as Toronto’s arrangement does, and you make municipal politics the realm of the rich.
Ford has already started to question the size of councils in cities like Ottawa, even though most people have not asked for his interference.
He may come to Waterloo Region and try to amalgamate it into a single city, since in his view, that’s how you reduce the number of politicians, and reducing the number of politicians is always a good thing.
He’s wrong, for the reasons I’ve stated above. And we’re going to have to make this argument a lot more in the near future.
