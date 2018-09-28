Far be it for me to disagree with the good individual who writes the column on the left of this spread, but I’m concerned by what I’ve read there in the past two weeks.

Both columns have talked about Ford’s desire to cut the number of councillors in municipal politics in general, and Toronto in particular.

Both columns miss a key point. For all the talk about making municipal government more efficient, they assume that reducing the number of councillors will automatically make a city better. Experience says otherwise.

This October, thanks to Premier Ford’s battering-ram legislation, the number of councillors representing Toronto will be reduced to 25 from a planned 47.

Nobody mentions that Toronto council was initially 57 members when Premier Mike Harris created the megacity in 1997.

They don’t mention that this number was even higher when the megacity was the Metropolitan Toronto, with a regional level government and six lower-tier municipalities.

Many argue that Toronto council today is dysfunctional. This runs counter to the reputation Toronto had in the 1980s as “the city that works”. Indeed, it seems that Toronto council gets more dysfunctional every time the number of councillors is reduced.

Last week’s editorial notes that Waterloo Region has 56 municipal politicians on its councils, but you can compare current council meetings to see which arrangement is more functional. Toronto city council meetings go on for days, while Waterloo Region meetings are over and done within an afternoon and evening.

The editorial at least notes the negative impact of an amalgamated city council asking residents from New Hamburg to trek to downtown Kitchener to attend a lengthy meeting bogged down with items from Elmira, Breslau and Ayr. But cutting the number of councillors makes this arrangement more likely to happen, not less.

It will also not reduce costs, because the added workload will increase councillor salaries and office budgets. Toronto councillors are currently paid a salary of $111,955 per year. That’s more than what Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic makes ($98,960). But it’s the fact that there are more councillors to spread the load that makes this possible.