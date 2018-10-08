I struggled to write this column. I’m not sure if I will do the message justice, but I will try. Please note, some readers may find this content difficult.

A couple of weeks ago, I got a frantic phone call from a Toronto Paramedic friend of mine: a mutual acquaintance in the United States had gone missing after posting a concerning message on Facebook. The American individual was someone I had met on a memorial ride for Paramedics lost in the line of duty. I was extremely troubled by the news. The Ride community was trying to connect with our missing friend. We started to fear the worst.

Peel Paramedics have lost two front-line medics to suicide, the first in 2016 and the second in 2017. I knew both and had worked closely with one for a year. I’ve spent 11 years as a Mental Health Awareness advocate for First Responders. Yet, I sometimes feel it has all been for naught when I hear that my friends and colleagues continue to struggle.

Paramedics encounter patients dealing with mental health concerns every day. We learn about mental health issues during our initial training and through ongoing education. I would think that there is often a mental health component to many of our calls. While paramedics may be accustomed to dealing with patients struggling with mental health issues, some paramedics struggle with mental health concerns themselves.

Paramedics face a number of stressors on the job. People assume it’s from the blood and gore, which does happen, but sometimes it’s the little things piling up over time. Sometimes those stressors can lead to suicidal thoughts. The Region of Peel has been supportive to our paramedics, allowing the launch of R2MR (Road to Mental Readiness) training and several other mental-health-related initiatives in Peel Region over the last few years that have tried to raise the awareness of mental health concerns among paramedics and mitigate the effects of those stressors.

Several organizations work to raise awareness and help those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention lists several resources on its website, including distress centres and crisis lines. The Centre for Mental Health and Addiction and the Canadian Mental Health Association is a great resource for mental health concerns. First Responders may check out the Tema Conter Memorial Trust, First Responders First, and/or Wings for Change for help and information. If you find yourself or someone you know is in crisis, 911 is always an option.

September 10 was World Suicide Prevention Day. More people coming forward to share their story helps to decrease the stigma of mental health issues. Hopefully, as more people continue to talk about their mental health journey, those who struggle will know that they are not alone and that help is available. As paramedics, we entered into this profession to help people reduce suffering in emergency situations; if you are struggling, we ask that you please seek help.

As paramedics we never want to receive call that a member of the public, a paramedic colleague or friend has died by suicide. We want people to know that help is out there and they are not alone. I feel that the more we talk about this, the more people will step forward to get the help they need. We need to be there for one another as a community — be ready to listen and help. Even if to simply help connect a person to other resources.

Please know that help is available — 911, crisis lines, mental-health-related organizations. The internet is a fantastic place to find positive resources. Please do not hesitate to reach out for help. Paramedics are happy to assist.

Sarah Salvis is an Advanced Care Paramedic with the Tactical Team at Peel Regional Paramedic Services. She is the Director of Print Media with the Peel Paramedic Association and can be reached at s.salvis@peelparamedics.ca.