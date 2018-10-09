Doug Ford is no stranger to hyperbole. To be fair, many of us aren’t. Still, I had to roll my eyes when Ford announced that Ontario’s deficit was $8 billion higher than expected, calling it “the worst political cover-up in Ontario’s history.”
For one thing, where was he during the election campaign when people were warned that the Liberals’ numbers were off by more than $5 billion?
The platform of the Progressive Conservative party before Ford became leader cautioned against unexpected deficits. It promised to hold off on tax cuts until the full state of the finances were known and the books could be balanced.
Ford tossed that platform away and was warned that he was reckless to do so. Ford tossed out his party’s carbon tax and proposed to lower corporate tax rates that were already among the lowest in the country.
If this unexpected deficit is a surprise to him, it’s only because he wasn’t listening to the warnings from the Auditor General, and from his own party.
Make no mistake: I am angry that the Liberals tried to hide billions from the province’s deficit projections. I believe the voters punished them appropriately.
However, the Conservatives are standing in a glass house when they say that this unexpected deficit is the most heinous in the province’s history. They’ve played this game, too.
During the 2003 election, Ernie Eves’ Conservatives swore their budget was balanced, in spite of warnings that the province remained in deficit. When the McGuinty government took over, the province was revealed to be $5.6 billion in the red.
Incidentally, I ran that number through the Bank of Canada’s inflation calculator. What was $5.6 billion in 2003 is not far off from $8 Billion today.
Similar incidents go back through Ontario’s history.
Bob Rae’s New Democrats discovered in 1990 that the $23 million surplus the outgoing Liberals had promised had turned into a $7 Billion deficit. Though they ran a $10 billion deficit in their first budget, only $3 billion was new spending to try and ward off the oncoming recession.
Before the Peterson Liberals, I’m told that the Conservative government had a trick of borrowing from the civil servants’ pension fund at the end of the fiscal year, calling the money “cash on hand” to mask the true depth of the deficit at the time.
The only party that didn’t seem to hide a deficit was the New Democrats. At least then we knew we were deep in the hole.
So, I’m not impressed by Ford’s hyperbole. He should have known the deficit was there when he started setting up what passed for his platform. His party's members are no fiscal angels either.
So, while his using fiery rhetoric about this news to try to deflect criticism from his other controversies is to be expected, it gives me little hope that Ford will actually do anything constructive to end decades of Liberal and Conservative fiscal mismanagement.
I would be far more impressed if, instead of bellowing about the injustice of it all, he set up a committee that looked seriously at producing a reporting system that accurately showed what Ontario’s finances were, regardless of whatever government was in charge.
The opposition parties, as well as the government, should have access to the same reliable numbers so that voters can compare different platforms on an apples-to-apples basis.
We the people deserve to know the true state of this province’s finances, not more bellicose partisan attacks.
