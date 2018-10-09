Bob Rae’s New Democrats discovered in 1990 that the $23 million surplus the outgoing Liberals had promised had turned into a $7 Billion deficit. Though they ran a $10 billion deficit in their first budget, only $3 billion was new spending to try and ward off the oncoming recession.

Before the Peterson Liberals, I’m told that the Conservative government had a trick of borrowing from the civil servants’ pension fund at the end of the fiscal year, calling the money “cash on hand” to mask the true depth of the deficit at the time.

The only party that didn’t seem to hide a deficit was the New Democrats. At least then we knew we were deep in the hole.

So, I’m not impressed by Ford’s hyperbole. He should have known the deficit was there when he started setting up what passed for his platform. His party's members are no fiscal angels either.

So, while his using fiery rhetoric about this news to try to deflect criticism from his other controversies is to be expected, it gives me little hope that Ford will actually do anything constructive to end decades of Liberal and Conservative fiscal mismanagement.

I would be far more impressed if, instead of bellowing about the injustice of it all, he set up a committee that looked seriously at producing a reporting system that accurately showed what Ontario’s finances were, regardless of whatever government was in charge.

The opposition parties, as well as the government, should have access to the same reliable numbers so that voters can compare different platforms on an apples-to-apples basis.

We the people deserve to know the true state of this province’s finances, not more bellicose partisan attacks.



