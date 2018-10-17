It's here, in all of its glory — marijuana has now been legalized in Canada.

Here in Ontario, it's a bit of a lacklustre celebration. It's legal, but we can legally order it only online. Privately run stores will come, further into the new year.

But nonetheless, for those who have lived the lifestyle for the past number of decades, it's time to be loud and proud with your cloud.

At the Indoor Gardener in Waterloo, the public and legal acceptance of not only smoking, but growing marijuana is huge. The store hosted a party to celebrate the arrival of legal cannabis, along with a sale on some hydroponics products.

While some agree with the legalization of marijuana, others don't. The fact of the matter is those who have lived that lifestyle were going to continue anyway.

When it comes to smoking in public, we're going to have to be careful about how we go forward. Currently, the provincial government says that people will be allowed to smoke marijuana wherever tobacco is smoked. That's OK for the most part, considering the systematically repealed rights of tobacco smokers over the past number of years. Because weed will be smoked only where tobacco is smoked, that means it cannot be smoked on any school or hospital properties, and it will need to be smoked away from sports fields where children are playing.

But when it comes to the grey areas — as there will be — you can't legislate stupid. Common sense will have to prevail when it comes to smoking marijuana in public. If someone around you is offended by the smell of your sticky icky, it's your responsibility to be respectable and move if it is deemed to be an issue. Just as socially conscious smokers have done for the past number of years.

As unfortunate as it is, a lot of the details of marijuana legalization, including issues about tenants of rentals growing the crop, will need to be figured out on the fly. There is legislation from the provincial government, but these small details — details that can have a major impact on people's quality of life — will need to be figured out sooner or later.

The bottom line for all of us will be to have general respect. Let's hope we can keep that in mind as we spark up.