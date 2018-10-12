Allie is a 33-year-old fitness instructor who lives in north Toronto. She says “My style is a mix of sexy, chic, classy, feminine and bold. I always strive to look and feel my best.” She says she is “cheerful, optimistic, enthusiastic, hard-working, tough but fair, open-minded, and non-judgmental. I know how to take a sad song and make it better.” Allie likes “working out, group fitness classes, cycling, playing tennis and golf, reading books that exercise my grey matter, knitting, volunteering and going to different kinds of singles events.”

Being single is 85 per cent fun and 15 per cent not fun. It really makes you learn a lot about yourself. I have high standards and am willing to wait for the right guy.

I met Glen through a friend. I didn’t know that much about him. My friend said he was around my age and very nice, but I didn’t have any more information than that. Glen called and we talked, mostly about our mutual friend who was setting us up. He asked about my job. He didn’t flirt with me, exactly. The call was only a few minutes long; I don’t like talking on the phone or texting, so I always try to keep it short. I decided to give him a chance. We agreed to go to a bar downtown for drinks. I hadn’t had a date in a while. My parents were getting nervous.

When we introduced ourselves outside of the bar, I felt no attraction to him. He was average-looking, and came across as shy, polite, dull and maybe a bit cold. The other men I’ve dated were better-looking and friendlier, to be frank. This almost felt like a job interview instead of a date. He was pleasant, but I felt nothing. I wasn’t very hopeful about how this would turn out, but I wanted to give it my best effort.

We were seated at a table with a television mounted over the seats. Right away, Glen seemed overly aware of the TV and what was playing. Even as we sat down and ordered drinks, he was watching whatever sport was playing on the TV more than he was making eye contact with me or paying attention to the conversation. I was aghast!

This went on for a solid 30 minutes — I kept track. A few minutes in he had stopped pretending like he wasn’t watching it and had started to ignore me entirely and just stare at the screen. It was like I wasn’t even there. I bet if I had jumped on the table, taken off my dress and danced in front of him, he would have kept watching the game. I didn’t understand why he would make the effort to go on a date just to watch TV, or how he didn’t notice what he was doing. Even if he was shy, or not interested in me, it was bizarre behaviour.

The only reason I didn’t leave after five minutes is because our mutual friend is very helpful and kind, but after awhile I couldn’t take it anymore. I told Glen that I had better things to do than spend time with someone who cared more about watching sports than making an effort on a first date. I told him that it didn’t feel good to know that he cared more about a game than getting to know me.

Fortunately, I was smart enough to listen to my dad’s advice, to always make sure you have enough money to get home on your own safely, in case your date is a jerk or an idiot. I left and left him there.

The next day our mutual friend called me to apologize on Glen’s behalf. Glen had the nerve to ask her to ask me for a second chance! After the way he behaved, he couldn’t even come to me directly. I said thanks but no thanks.

Instead of being angry, I went to a bookstore and bought the shortest, cheapest self-help book I could find. I also made a list of the qualities that I wanted in a man — these include being loving, caring, funny, sexy and smart. I’m actually grateful for this date, and Glen’s bad behaviour — it helped me change my attitude, and my strategy, and find Mr. Right.