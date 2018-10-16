While conventional wisdom suggests waiting a period of four hours after smoking a joint before driving a car — with up to eight hours recommended after consuming a cannabis-infused edible — research is still limited into the effects of cannabis on our individual systems.

We’re still not certain how much is too much, how soon before driving we should smoke, and how we’re going to measure all of this at the side of the road.

That’s why smoking and driving and overall road safety have been a focus for police as legalization approached.

But what about the officers themselves?

Police services across Canada have taken drastically different approaches to cannabis use among their personnel, with services in Ottawa and Vancouver creating policies that allow for recreational cannabis use on an officer’s own time, as long the officer reports to work fit for duty.

In Calgary, meanwhile, the vast majority of officers are banned from consuming cannabis even in their downtime, while the Toronto Police Service and RCMP have adopted a no-cannabis policy within 28 days of the officer’s next shift.

The uneven approach has drawn the ire of the head of the Canadian Police Association, who suggests it’s “offensive” that police officers aren’t being trusted to report to work fit for duty.

And he has a point.

If those same officers can enjoy a few beers at a weekend barbecue, why can’t they also enjoy a joint?

While both drugs are legal, they are being treated far differently.

That may go back to the limited research we have on the effects of cannabis and the absence of a one-size-fits-all standard.

It may also be because police officers in Canada carry guns and routinely engage in life-saving activities.

Are these the sorts of roles we can entrust to people who may still be under the influence of drugs?

It’s a sticky situation that may prevent people in certain professions from ever engaging in the now-legal activity of smoking pot.

But if that’s upsetting to police officers or pilots, they can always drown their sorrows in a couple of beers.