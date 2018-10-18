And no one has ever attended more plaque presentations, ribbon cuttings and other small-scale celebrations than Seiling. "The joke is that I'll go to any event," he admits.

Yet Seiling doesn't hog the media spotlight or engage in publicity stunts. The ratio of Ken-in-the-flesh sightings to Ken-on-the-news sightings is the inverse of most other politicians.

"You can get sick of some politicians very quickly," observes John Milloy, a former Ontario cabinet minister and now director of the Centre for Public Ethics in Martin Luther University College at Laurier. "So a low-profile person who just gets things done can have a certain appeal to the electorate."

This grassroots appeal gave Seiling the freedom to permanently set aside re-election worries. "The fact that Ken was always fairly secure in his position meant he was able to think about getting things done over the long term," says Milloy. "And that's a huge luxury for any politician."

Few politicians can measure their time horizon in decades. How might Ontario Premier Doug Ford change his controversy-heavy, go-fast approach to governing if he knew he'd still be premier 33 years from now?

"During my political life, I have always spent a lot of time trying to figure out how various scenarios might play out," Seiling says. "And sometimes it gets frustrating when things don't seem to be moving fast enough, but that just gives you more time to bring other people along with you."

This trademark patience has allowed Seiling to engage in the sort of ambitious, large-scale planning that now defines Waterloo Region, the most obvious being 2003's Regional Growth Management Plan. Long-term transit, water and waste policies have been established with remarkable consistency and forethought, sheltered from the vagaries of political upheaval.

And while it's possible to disagree with many of Seiling's innovations on cost, concept or impact on personal freedom, there's no denying the achievements.

Seiling was able to nurture the LRT concept for years until senior levels of government finally caught the transit-funding bug and made it possible. A less-patient politician fretting over re-election chances might have forced the issue years earlier, with less-favourable results.

The recent and surprising uptick in green bin usage following the shift to every-other-week garbage pickup is further evidence of his patient approach. (Although it's left residents with a greater-than-desirable familiarity with the breeding habits of maggots.)

There are times, however, when a hard sell is necessary. Seiling's quiet diplomacy has failed to remedy the closed-shop scandal that still plagues Waterloo Region — forcing it into unnecessarily-expensive contracts with unionized firms on major construction projects. If change does come here, it will be due to Ford's sledgehammer style of government.

"My guiding principle in politics has always been that you've got to cross that bridge twice," Seiling says. "So it doesn't make sense to burn it going one way." Preparing to cross the bridge one last time, however, he still refuses to say anything incendiary on the closed-shop issue. Or anything else for that matter.

As a great painter wields paint, Ken Seiling has proven himself a great politician through his patient mastery of time. Here's wishing him an equally long and productive retirement.

Peter Shawn Taylor is a contributing editor at Maclean's magazine. He lives in Waterloo.

