So, the very happy fact springing out of a long-ago history of a repressed, conquered people is that Kitchener’s Banh Mi Givral Deli, owned by Vinah Nguyen, has been free to win over hungry eaters for about 15 years now. Givral basically introduced the sandwich to our region.

The original shop Nguyen had for a decade was in the upstairs concourse across from the Kitchener Market on King Street. Nguyen moved Givral for a short time to the strip of King Street across from King Edward Public School, but she soon returned to the current location where she has been for five years.

The barbecue pork version is pork seasoned and marinated in a sauce for about 30 minutes before being cooked. Carrots are lightly pickled in vinegar, sugar and salt while sprigs of cilantro offer crunch. The spice level to the sandwich, when you ask for it, is a little above medium.

There are nine banh mi sandwiches at Givral, from barbecue pork and spicy chicken satay to a very good sardine version and a vegetarian one. They also make steam buns, slightly sweet sesame buns, fresh rolls and spring rolls. There is nothing over $6 on the menu. They can be snacks or meals, according to Nguyen.

“The sandwich is mostly for breakfast and lunch,” she says. “The Vietnamese get up early, so they need it. There are vendors open everywhere. It was a street food, but now stores have opened too.”