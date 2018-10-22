We may be through the municipal election, but that is no excuse to stop being engaged in our community.

At this paper, we cover many issues that have impacts on our communities and neighbourhoods. Many of them are around decisions made by our elected officials.

In Waterloo, we've elected eight total representatives and in Kitchener, we have 11 newly-elected officials around the table. Some of them have returned for another round, while others are brand new.

For the municipalities, life will go on as usual. They will continue to make decisions that affect our livelihoods and comfort.

What we ask of you is that you continue to stay engaged. Four years is a long time between elections, but in those four years, these elected officials will make thousands of decisions on your behalf. It's your responsibility to stay on top of what is happening around the horseshoe and how that affects you.

This doesn't mean you have to go to every single council meeting — we'll continue to do that for you. But if residents are not aware of the millions of dollars being spent on various projects across our city, that's a problem.

There is a certain onus on the city to inform nearby residents of projects that will immediately affect them, usually in a 200-metre radius. But as an engaged citizen, you want to be aware of everything going on in your city. Peruse the agenda for city council or committee meetings regularly. See something that stands out? Have questions? Reach out to your councillor.

This is also a note to our elected officials. As with any election, we've seen much more activity from our officials, whether it's in person at events or communicating with residents through social media or other channels. This level of communication should never stop. While it was a monumental task for you to get into office, the hard work that you've put in doesn't stop just because enough people voted for you to put you in office.

While it's one thing to answer questions of residents, there is an appetite from the public for politicians to be more pro-active. Meet with the community. Send out newsletters. Let them know of upcoming issues before they become major issues.

The more we know, the more we grow.