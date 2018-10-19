What’s in a name?
Well, depending on the city you’re living in, there could be several hundred thousand dollars of value in a name.
Kitchener, like many other municipalities, is constantly in search of new revenue streams that don’t include digging deeper into our pockets.
To that end, a new policy for corporate naming rights was established several years ago, pointing out that “naming a city-owned facility is an excellent opportunity to establish brand recognition and enhance community facilities and its amenities.”
The policy is already bearing fruit, most notably with the $2.3-million sponsorship deal with the Schlegel family announced earlier this year. That deal sees the city’s new South District Park named after the Schlegel family for the next 40 years, along with 10 years of naming opportunities for three fields within the park.
While it’s by far the biggest sponsorship deal to date, it’s not the only one in Kitchener.
The Activa Sportsplex, Playball Academy baseball fields, Tepperman’s Lounge at Sportsworld arena and Wright Automotive Lounge at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex are other examples of naming rights at work, and the city says opportunities exist at community centres, golf courses, and arenas.
It’s this latter opportunity that’s had me thinking of late.
On a recent road trip to Sault Ste. Marie, I noticed the Kitchener Rangers had paid a visit to the GFL Memorial Gardens.
Curiously, it’s the same arena where the Rangers lost Game 7 of the Western Conference Final back in April of this year, only then it was known as the Essar Centre.
Six months later, same arena, different name.
I think it’s a credit to Sault Ste. Marie that it was able to secure a new naming rights sponsor so quickly after its previous deal had expired.
The catch, however, is that the 10-year deal with GFL is worth only half what Essar Steel Algoma had been paying under the previous agreement.
Still, the city of Sault Ste. Marie will collect $750,000 over 10 years for the naming rights to its premier sports and entertainment facility.
That prompted me to take a look around the Ontario Hockey League, during which I discovered that Kitchener’s Memorial Auditorium is one of only four OHL rinks that does not bear a corporate name (Peterborough, Sudbury, and North Bay are the others).
The agreements vary from city to city, from a low of $43,000 per year to name the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia to a high of $640,000 per year for the Budweiser Gardens in London.
I think you know where I’m going with this.
While a new sports and entertainment facility for our community is still many years in the distance, it is coming. And when it does, we’ll have a valuable asset to offer to a corporate sponsor.
Looking around the OHL today, we have a pretty good idea what that asset will be worth.
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or email Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
