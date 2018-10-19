Six months later, same arena, different name.

I think it’s a credit to Sault Ste. Marie that it was able to secure a new naming rights sponsor so quickly after its previous deal had expired.

The catch, however, is that the 10-year deal with GFL is worth only half what Essar Steel Algoma had been paying under the previous agreement.

Still, the city of Sault Ste. Marie will collect $750,000 over 10 years for the naming rights to its premier sports and entertainment facility.

That prompted me to take a look around the Ontario Hockey League, during which I discovered that Kitchener’s Memorial Auditorium is one of only four OHL rinks that does not bear a corporate name (Peterborough, Sudbury, and North Bay are the others).

The agreements vary from city to city, from a low of $43,000 per year to name the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia to a high of $640,000 per year for the Budweiser Gardens in London.

I think you know where I’m going with this.

While a new sports and entertainment facility for our community is still many years in the distance, it is coming. And when it does, we’ll have a valuable asset to offer to a corporate sponsor.

Looking around the OHL today, we have a pretty good idea what that asset will be worth.

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate.








