A reader’s letter to the editor last week caught my eye, asking why there weren’t any political parties in municipal politics.

It’s a good and fair question. How are municipal politics so different that political parties are seen as the norm for provincial and federal elections, and the exception for municipal ones?

There are exceptions: Montreal and Vancouver have municipal political parties. Mayor Valerie Plante leads Projet Montreal, and the main opposition party is Ensemble Montreal. Vancouver has Vision Vancouver and the misnamed centre-right Non Partisan Association.

There have been calls for Toronto city council to adopt political parties before. The New Democrats used to co-operate on campaigns and caucus before council meetings, although that doesn’t happen now.

These three examples may highlight a reason for the difference, especially if you consider the exception to the federal and provincial norm: the territory of Nunavut.

There, members of the legislative assembly don’t run partisan campaigns. The premier and the cabinet is chosen by the newly elected MLAs, and the remainder sit as Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

The population of Nunavut is about 38,000. The population of Vancouver city proper is over 630,000.

I understand the argument that it can be a chore to look at each individual political candidate in the municipal election to glean his or her policies or platforms. Having a political label under his or her name would be an easy way to rough in the policies they’d pursue if elected to office.

But that works best for large and complicated political jurisdictions like Ontario or Canada. The way politics is structured there, we focus on the prime minister and the party leaders, even though we’re supposed to be focused on who will be the best representative for our local riding.

Municipal governments are the ones closest to the people. It takes far fewer of us to change a local politician’s mind, or their seat. Municipal government is the government we deal with most often in our daily lives.