CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Someone might be demanding in asking for help in dealing with an issue. You will say "yes," but you'll probably regret the time this commitment will take. Get more in touch with your feelings and obligations, if possible. Prioritize, then act. Tonight: Happily head home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Reach out to someone at a distance. A meeting might be possible, despite the miles between you. A partner shares some inspirational and powerful ideas. You could be terse when dealing with this person. Be aware that you might be seen as difficult. Tonight: Be adventurous.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be listening to someone you feel very close to. Understand how much this person has to offer, and be sure to use his or her suggestions. Don't try to move a person who is unmovable and stubborn. You will be wasting your time. Tonight: Be with a special friend.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to someone else. You might not be ecstatic about this course of action, but ultimately it will benefit you. Be aware of your limited influence. Recognize what doors this person could cause to close. You might revisit an important decision. Tonight: Accept an invitation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Defer to others, and get past an emotional limitation. You know what works for you. Do not hesitate to ask for what you want. You might not think you will receive a positive response, but you will. Keep in mind that you are simply starting up a conversation. Tonight: Hang out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your willingness to dig below the surface allows you to take the next step. Your creativity emerges with whatever issue or conversation heads your way. Use caution with spending. You will get some strong results. Do not underestimate your influence. Tonight: Let the party go on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be quite concerned about your choices in the next few days. You might not be sure of yourself, which is unusual. However, you present a strong demeanor. Note that what you thought you wanted might no longer be valid. Tonight: Choose a favorite stress-buster.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your sunny personality melts someone else's resistance. Still, you might not be as open as you would like to be. The real issue might be your resistance -- even though you might not have recognized it before now. Ask a friend for much-needed feedback. Tonight: Remain calm.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Zero in on your priorities. You will be able to manifest what you want. If you are pursuing something different from your norm, consider whether you have an inner resistance that is likely to emerge. Become more in tune with your surroundings. Tonight: Go where the crowds are.

BORN TODAY: Actor Jeff Goldblum (1952), actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (1975), actor Christopher Lloyd (1938)



www.jacquelinebigar.com