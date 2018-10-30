Online voting has been used in Canada for about 15 years, but you’d never know it judging by the most recent municipal election.
That looked like our first swing at cyber voting, as if we were still trying to iron out the wrinkles.
But those were no mere wrinkles.
Those weren’t glitches, or hiccups.
That was an absolute meltdown, an unmitigated disaster for which inexperience is not an excuse.
Though the meltdown affected more municipalities than our own, nowhere was the impact greater or more embarrassing than in Waterloo Region, where an entire community was left in limbo for almost 48 hours as it waited for the winner of the top political job to be announced.
Yes, it’s easy to second guess in the aftermath of such a massive malfunction and the enormity of the disaster leaves plenty to criticize.
But with the credibility of an election at stake, the scrutiny is warranted and analysis is necessary.
To start, what were we trying to accomplish through online voting?
If increasing voter turnout is the goal, we’re failing on that score.
A City of Kitchener report found that “there is no evidence to show (online voting) increased voter turnout” and that this outcome was “true throughout most, if not all, internet voting trials.”
A similar study in British Columbia tells us “research suggests that internet voting does not generally cause non-voters to vote. Instead, internet voting is mostly used as a tool of convenience for individuals who have already decided to vote.”
Is convenient democracy a compelling reason for continuing with online voting?
There’s a line of thinking that suggests mandatory voting only encourages the ill-informed to cast a ballot for fear of the repercussions, and we should be happier if the uninformed simply stayed home.
I’d argue the same for online ballots.
If we can’t be bothered to invest the 15 minutes it takes us every four years to attend a polling station, maybe that’s not a vote we should invest time in pursuing.
Further, any argument that online voting increases accessibility fails to consider that not everyone has access to the internet at home. Beyond that, free rides to polling stations — a time-honoured practice that faced its own scrutiny during our municipal election this year — is a practice that can and should continue.
To scrutineers, online voting may appear to be the less expensive option, but I’d be concerned when we start trying to put a monetary value on something as priceless as our vote.
All this, and not a single argument about the security risks posed by online voting.
In the end, online voting is simply not worth the risk, and last week’s example gives us ample evidence to end the experiment.
Democracy may be messy but it doesn’t have to be lazy.
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate.
