A City of Kitchener report found that “there is no evidence to show (online voting) increased voter turnout” and that this outcome was “true throughout most, if not all, internet voting trials.”

A similar study in British Columbia tells us “research suggests that internet voting does not generally cause non-voters to vote. Instead, internet voting is mostly used as a tool of convenience for individuals who have already decided to vote.”

Is convenient democracy a compelling reason for continuing with online voting?

There’s a line of thinking that suggests mandatory voting only encourages the ill-informed to cast a ballot for fear of the repercussions, and we should be happier if the uninformed simply stayed home.

I’d argue the same for online ballots.

If we can’t be bothered to invest the 15 minutes it takes us every four years to attend a polling station, maybe that’s not a vote we should invest time in pursuing.

Further, any argument that online voting increases accessibility fails to consider that not everyone has access to the internet at home. Beyond that, free rides to polling stations — a time-honoured practice that faced its own scrutiny during our municipal election this year — is a practice that can and should continue.

To scrutineers, online voting may appear to be the less expensive option, but I’d be concerned when we start trying to put a monetary value on something as priceless as our vote.

All this, and not a single argument about the security risks posed by online voting.

In the end, online voting is simply not worth the risk, and last week’s example gives us ample evidence to end the experiment.

Democracy may be messy but it doesn’t have to be lazy.

