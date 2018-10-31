Twenty-three years after I graduated university, I’m still scrambling to keep up with bills, children’s school assignments, meetings and the like, but that doesn't feel like adulthood. That just feels like a scramble.

And the joys that I have of seeing my children grow, of walking and writing with Erin, also don’t feel like adulthood. Erin said herself soon after Daughter the Elder was born: "I can’t believe people would trust us with a baby!"

As my mother said when she turned 50, the world is as big and as exciting and as scary as it was when she was 10. She may have grown to match how big and exciting and scary the world was, but it remained an even match.

We think that adulthood allows us to defeat those fears and live without them. That doesn’t happen. We only learn to cope.

And as we cope, time slips on. Another reminder of this is in the fact that, Daughter the Elder is about to turn 13. She’s already a teenager in many respects. It’s hard to believe that, had we decided to have children earlier in our marriage, she’d could be old enough to vote, or possibly packing off to University.

Before I know it, she will be old enough to vote, and off to university, fingers crossed. I want to see that happen, but I don’t think I’m ready for it.

I am grateful for the time that has passed, but I wish we had more time to savour it.

