When I was young, I was looking forward to summer vacation so much, I said loudly that I wished that time could move faster, so the date could arrive sooner.
My father told me that I would regret those words and rue the day that I said them. Time does move faster, it seems, the more time you spend in it. Pretty soon, the days rush past at such a pace, you wish it would all slow down, so you could savour them.
I can’t help but think about this now that I celebrate 20 years being married to Erin.
Twenty years ago, Erin and I were in Omaha, along with both our extended families, organizing wedding events, rehearsal dinners, and navigating the last bits of bureaucracy that enabled us to be married both legally and in the Catholic Church – a surprisingly complex process.
And, of course, it was all worth it.
But how could it possibly have been 20 years?
Twenty-two years ago, my mother turned 50. She wrote a column in the New Hamburg Independent, wondering how this could possibly have happened.
She did not feel outwardly different or more adult than the person she’d been when she was 10. It just snuck up on her. One moment, I was an energetic curly-haired child, and the next I was a recent university graduate looking for my first career job.
Twenty years after that, she passed away. Four years from now, I will be as old as she was when she wrote that column, wondering where all that time went.
There is no standard moment when we suddenly become adults. There may be moments of lost innocence when we realize we aren’t children anymore, but adulthood is not a state of mind that we enter. It feels like a quest for a treasure that’s never to be found.
Twenty-three years after I graduated university, I’m still scrambling to keep up with bills, children’s school assignments, meetings and the like, but that doesn't feel like adulthood. That just feels like a scramble.
And the joys that I have of seeing my children grow, of walking and writing with Erin, also don’t feel like adulthood. Erin said herself soon after Daughter the Elder was born: "I can’t believe people would trust us with a baby!"
As my mother said when she turned 50, the world is as big and as exciting and as scary as it was when she was 10. She may have grown to match how big and exciting and scary the world was, but it remained an even match.
We think that adulthood allows us to defeat those fears and live without them. That doesn’t happen. We only learn to cope.
And as we cope, time slips on. Another reminder of this is in the fact that, Daughter the Elder is about to turn 13. She’s already a teenager in many respects. It’s hard to believe that, had we decided to have children earlier in our marriage, she’d could be old enough to vote, or possibly packing off to University.
Before I know it, she will be old enough to vote, and off to university, fingers crossed. I want to see that happen, but I don’t think I’m ready for it.
I am grateful for the time that has passed, but I wish we had more time to savour it.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
