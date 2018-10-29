Café Pyrus
It’s the kind of place that prepares tempeh and daiya sandwiches, has a veg panini called the angry vegan and serves kaleslaw instead of coleslaw: Kitchener’s Café Pyrus deserves our attention, perhaps especially so because Nov. 1 is World Vegan Day.
Café Pyrus has been located across from the transit terminal the past eight years — and with a lot of hard work and a dedicated customer base, they survived the painful period of ION construction that closed the street.
Inside is an uber-relaxed decor that might remind you of your grandmother’s basement. You place your order at the counter, pay and take a kid’s miniature animal figurine to identify your meal (mine was a jaguar, I believe) for when staff bring your tray.
The menu includes a couple of dozen items, including gluten-free baking. They also serve carefully selected, small-lot coffee (like Ethiopian Dimtu Estate), espresso-based beverages and what they call “fancy pants drinks.” There are no vente pretensions here, though there is kombucha on tap.
Most importantly, Pyrus owner Tyzun James asks you to be mindful of what you eat; thereby being mindful of the planet. James can cite data and facts and anecdotes — the incredible amount of energy needed and the carbon footprint left in creating a simple chicken dish, or that by not choosing beef you’re conserving several thousand litres of water — and from that they take up a vegan challenge.
In creating their big bang chicken, they meet that challenge: it’s a delicious sandwich using an organic kaiser bun and organic lettuce and tomato. With a cumin-spiced vegetable soup made in-house, the dish costs $12.
“It’s our version of a fried chicken sandwich,” says James. “It’s completely vegan with organic and GMO-free tofu that we source from Sol Cuisine in Toronto.”
The patty is moist and tender “white meat” inside, with a crispy spiced crust made from their crushed chips. It’s topped with an organic dill aioli made in their kitchen, and though the patty is cooked on a grill it has a touch of oil as you’d expect in a fried chicken sandwich.
I interpret the big bang as a sort of creation story for introducing vegan skeptics and naysayers to the mindset. “If I have a carnivore come in scoffing that he or she doesn’t like vegan food, I would give them this sandwich and tell them that if they don’t like it I will give them their money back,” James says. That hasn’t happened, he adds.
Given that quick-service chains such as A&W have sold out of their “Beyond Meat” burger, there is certainly a call for plant-based eating that James says will continue to gain in popularity.
“With new products in the near future, you won’t be able to distinguish between a chicken breast and a tofu breast,” he says. “Vegetarianism and veganism don’t have to be Buddha bowls or beans.”
