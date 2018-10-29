In creating their big bang chicken, they meet that challenge: it’s a delicious sandwich using an organic kaiser bun and organic lettuce and tomato. With a cumin-spiced vegetable soup made in-house, the dish costs $12.

“It’s our version of a fried chicken sandwich,” says James. “It’s completely vegan with organic and GMO-free tofu that we source from Sol Cuisine in Toronto.”

The patty is moist and tender “white meat” inside, with a crispy spiced crust made from their crushed chips. It’s topped with an organic dill aioli made in their kitchen, and though the patty is cooked on a grill it has a touch of oil as you’d expect in a fried chicken sandwich.

I interpret the big bang as a sort of creation story for introducing vegan skeptics and naysayers to the mindset. “If I have a carnivore come in scoffing that he or she doesn’t like vegan food, I would give them this sandwich and tell them that if they don’t like it I will give them their money back,” James says. That hasn’t happened, he adds.

Given that quick-service chains such as A&W have sold out of their “Beyond Meat” burger, there is certainly a call for plant-based eating that James says will continue to gain in popularity.

“With new products in the near future, you won’t be able to distinguish between a chicken breast and a tofu breast,” he says. “Vegetarianism and veganism don’t have to be Buddha bowls or beans.”