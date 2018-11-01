Why is much of financial behaviour so ridiculous?

Excuse me if this sounds a little insulting, but many people realize they have a very poor track record when it comes to managing their finances.

As it turns out, the answer to my question is a short one.

Because we are human.

Many people think we have special skills at making financial decisions, but the cold truth is we do not.

Conventional wisdom said that humans made decisions rationally. Facts were considered, outcomes anticipated, and then the correct decision would naturally follow.

Then along came Professor Daniel Kahneman. A psychologist from Princeton University, he is known for his work in the psychology of judgment and decision-making. His work helped advance the field referred to as behavioural economics.

Professor Kahneman’s research was deemed so significant that in 2002 he became the first non-economist to win the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

Kahneman uncovered the truth about humans — we are instinctive, not rational. Based on his findings, if we want to make better decisions we need to be aware of this fact. We need to recognize our decisions are usually based on emotions and learn to overcome our limitations.

One way around this could be through education.