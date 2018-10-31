There are 13 Canadians being held by the Kurds in Syria on suspicion of having fought with ISIS, and rightfully so Kurdish officials want other countries to retrieve their mercenary trash.

Unlike the U.K., Canada mistakenly does not strip those who went to fight with ISIS of their citizenship, which means the government can’t block their attempts to come back to Canada.

The Criminal Code of Canada does however define high treason as “(assisting) an enemy at war with Canada, or any armed forces against whom Canadian Forces are engaged in hostilities, whether or not a state of war exists between Canada and the country whose forces they are.”

Visiting a war zone maybe a risky thing to do, but it’s not illegal until you decide to fight alongside Canada’s enemy, and make no mistake, ISIS is Canada’s enemy.

Approximately 850 Canadian Armed Forces members are serving in Operation IMPACT in Iraq near the volatile Syrian border.

Although our army’s role is largely supportive in nature by providing training, intelligence and mission support, our jets have carried out combat sorties.

High treason is punishable by life in prison without parole eligibility for 25 years and that’s a good start for Canadians who decide to go oversees and join our enemies.

Granted, proving Canadians participated in combat operations alongside ISIS is difficult, but CSIS has the tools and mandate to do so.

Canada touts itself as a beacon of equality and inclusiveness – a nation ruled by law, as such, our country has a moral and legal duty to prosecute those who join terrorist groups that kill children, rape women, and cut off the heads of those who do not buy into its hate-filled ideology.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is correct in saying, “When people voluntarily leave Canada to go into a war zone and associate themselves in one way or another with a vicious terrorist organization, the consequences of that have to be clearly understood by them.”