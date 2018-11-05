Recruiting family physicians, specialists and other health-care professionals is a year-round activity at our chamber on behalf of the community.

Despite cutting the number of local residents seeking a family doctor to approximately 15,000 from 40,000, our community continues to experience shortages in health-care human resources. A growing population base combined with the pending retirement of many local doctors requires co-ordinated and continuing efforts to ensure the gap does not widen.

Our chamber's physician recruitment program is an important community health-care initiative not only for our residents' well-being, but for the health and prosperity of our business sector, which is competing to recruit and retain the best talent from across the globe.

With the generous investment and support of many corporate and municipal partners, the Chamber Health Care Resources Council manages many initiatives to attract new family and specialist practitioners to meet the escalating demands of our growing community.

Many graduating doctors are looking for a work/life balance and often start out in a small practice with about 1,000 patients which gradually increases over time. Many retiring doctors have a roster of more than 2,000 clients, so we generally require about two new doctors for every retiree. Recent graduates also are looking for group practices with experienced practitioners as mentors to practice in groups.

As part of this initiative, the chamber also supports our local hospitals in their ongoing efforts to recruit emergency physicians. As these practitioners don't have a roster of patients like a family practitioner, it's less complicated for them to move across Canada and beyond dependent on their qualifications. Both Grand River and St. Mary's will have new leadership — Ron Gagnon has recently been appointed as the new CEO at GRH — and we look forward to continuing our work on securing these highly coveted doctors.

For the past 20 years, our chamber's activities in physician recruitment centre on our annual family physician weekend, which took place this past weekend. The number of residents and their spouses attending is extraordinarily high, indicating there is interest from many professionals in establishing a local practice.

In past events, we have showcased the rural and urban benefits of residing in Waterloo Region, the many employment opportunities available for the spouses of physicians, and offered tours of local hospitals and related facilities. The weekend generally results in the recruitment of five or more doctors who will establish a practice to serve the primary health-care needs of the community.

This year does mark our chamber's 20 years of service to the community and our members through this initiative. While progress has been made there is still more to do. The Chamber will lead this community effort so every citizen in our community has access to primary medical care.

Our growing economic and population base requires quality health-care services and our Chamber has placed the highest priority on this portfolio as we continue to make Waterloo Region an ideal location to live and work.