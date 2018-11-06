Are you managing a food sensitivity and finding it challenging to navigate certain situations? Fear not! According to the Loblaw 2018 Canadian Food Trends, Canadians are "Rethinking Nutrition" — the defining trend for this year — paying more attention to nutritional issues such as sugar consumption and gut health, and overall awareness for food sensitivities continues to grow.

As more and more people find themselves dealing with digestive discomfort, there are also more strategies to help manage them. The dietitian at your local Zehrs can provide guidance that is tailored to your situation so that you can make the most of the upcoming holiday season without pain and discomfort.

First and foremost, it is important to determine the cause of your digestive woes. Sometimes there are just one or two foods triggering symptoms, and narrowing these down is crucial to avoid eliminating more foods than necessary. Your registered dietitian can help you do this by keeping track of your intake and symptoms. Your dietitian can also assist you with other aspects of gut health and help you optimize the many factors that affect digestion.

Once your specific food sensitivities have been identified, it's important to ensure that your diet will remain well-balanced after eliminating or reducing the foods in question. Working with a specialist to suggest appropriate substitutes and replacements for your lifestyle and preferences will help to keep your nutrition on track.

When it comes time to attend parties and social events where food is involved, consider taking a main dish to share that fits within your dietary parameters. This way, you know there will be something for you to eat and you will provide friends and family the opportunity to try something new. If you are the one hosting, having a potluck-style meal ensures that all your guests will be accommodated and won't leave hungry.

Dealing with a food sensitivity can be tricky and bring up a lot of questions. With the right knowledge and forethought, you can ensure that you are still getting all the nutrients you need and that you are prepared for any situation.

Heidi Pola is a registered dietitian with Zehrs. She is part of a network of more than 70 dietitians who provide services such as one-on-one consultations, assisted shopping, school tours and recipe ideas, at locations across the country. She can be reached at Heidi.Pola@loblaw.ca.