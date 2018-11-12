As child of the '70s, I grew up watching the campy Canadian children's show The Hilarious House of Frightenstein.

Those who saw it will never forget it; those who didn't see it typically haven't heard of it. It truly has "cult" status -- a beloved memory of the lucky ones who grew up at the right time, in the right place, to experience its magic.

So it was with much nostalgia and excitement that I met Mitch Markowitz, writer and producer of The Hilarious House of Frightenstein at the Tri-City Super Con at Bingemans last month.

I was intrigued to hear a new production company called Headspinner recently acquired the rights to create a live-action reboot of The Hilarious House of Frightenstein, based on offbeat characters from the Frightenstein cast of 1971.

Markowitz, the only surviving member of the core original cast, told me that Headspinner is run by a husband-and-wife duo with a long history of producing children's television.

Headspinner Productions is also working on an animated series and a 50th anniversary special to air in 2021.

"The animated version would be for a younger demographic, let's say for three- to six-year-olds, and interestingly enough they're calling that one The Happy House of Frightenstein instead of The Hilarious House of Frightenstein," he said.

There's also plans for a new Hilarious House of Frightenstein audio drama, Markowitz told me.

"I did a license deal with a young man I met at a comic con in Kingston who produces audio dramas like the old radio shows we grew up listening to," he said.

"He does terrific work and he sent me all the writing for the Frightenstein audio drama and it was side-splitting, every line is another gag."