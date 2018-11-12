As child of the '70s, I grew up watching the campy Canadian children's show The Hilarious House of Frightenstein.
Those who saw it will never forget it; those who didn't see it typically haven't heard of it. It truly has "cult" status -- a beloved memory of the lucky ones who grew up at the right time, in the right place, to experience its magic.
So it was with much nostalgia and excitement that I met Mitch Markowitz, writer and producer of The Hilarious House of Frightenstein at the Tri-City Super Con at Bingemans last month.
I was intrigued to hear a new production company called Headspinner recently acquired the rights to create a live-action reboot of The Hilarious House of Frightenstein, based on offbeat characters from the Frightenstein cast of 1971.
Markowitz, the only surviving member of the core original cast, told me that Headspinner is run by a husband-and-wife duo with a long history of producing children's television.
Headspinner Productions is also working on an animated series and a 50th anniversary special to air in 2021.
"The animated version would be for a younger demographic, let's say for three- to six-year-olds, and interestingly enough they're calling that one The Happy House of Frightenstein instead of The Hilarious House of Frightenstein," he said.
There's also plans for a new Hilarious House of Frightenstein audio drama, Markowitz told me.
"I did a license deal with a young man I met at a comic con in Kingston who produces audio dramas like the old radio shows we grew up listening to," he said.
"He does terrific work and he sent me all the writing for the Frightenstein audio drama and it was side-splitting, every line is another gag."
Then there's the new Hilarious House of Frightenstein album containing classic audio segments from the original show featuring The Count, Igor, Dr. Pet Vet, Grizelda, The Wolfman, Super Hippy and Vincent Price.
I was thrilled when Markowitz offered to sign the cover of The Hilarious House of Frightenstein album I purchased, which includes a beautiful ten-page booklet with never-before-seen photographs.
"The cameraman took 650 pictures and they were put away, they had never been seen by human eyes," he said. "A thousand albums were pressed and they were basically gone within the first week and a half through online sales, they never even had to be in a retail store as fans from all across Canada and the U.S. gobbled them up."
Markowitz added: "And the cool thing is, the coloured vinyl is all co-ordinated to the characters on the various covers, they're psychedelic and just fantastic."
Here's hoping a whole new audience will discover the brilliance of Frightenstein through the new reboot, animated series, 50th anniversary special, audio drama, and vinyl records.
Perhaps the "cult" classic will get its much-deserved moment in the mainstream sun after all.
Marshall Ward is a freelance writer and artist. Email is welcome at marshall_ward@hotmail.com.
