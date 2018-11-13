That date was once again dependent on a December delivery of trains but December 2017 came and went, and still we had no trains.

Enter December 2018, another scheduled start date for service, and one the Region deemed achievable if Bombardier could deliver all 14 of our train cars by June of this year.

Yet here we are in November with only 11 of our 14 train cars and without light rail service now until Spring 2019.

Or so we hope.

There’s an interesting game of blame being played between the region and Bombardier, with Bombardier’s chief operating officer David Van der Wee telling me “this latest delay is not due to Bombardier.”

Van der Wee claims the specialized equipment that needs to be installed for the trains to run on our tracks constitutes an entirely new scope of work, and one for which the region should be blamed for adding at this late stage.

Still, the COO insists that Bombardier can meet this new challenge and have the project complete before December 31st.

“I’m committing that all 14 cars will have the new equipment installed on them and (be) in the Region by the end of the year,” Van der Wee tells me.

Regional councillor Tom Galloway has been told something else.

“The last written update schedule that we’ve received (from Bombardier) is that the fourteenth vehicle will be shipped to us in the latter part of January,” Galloway told me when I asked about an updated delivery date from Bombardier.

At this point, we shouldn’t care who’s at fault.

Local businesses have endured years of construction on the promise that the light rail system would deliver customers to their door.

We’ve been promised the transformative transit system of our future, one that will meet the needs of a rapidly changing community and help us maintain prosperity for generations to come.

We’ve paid $868-million dollars to get the job done.

We deserve our trains, and we have deserved them for quite some time.

•••

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.