Every week, nearly 500,000 Canadians miss work from mental health problems or illnesses, costing the national economy in excess of $51 billion annually.

In order to remain competitive, businesses need to focus inwards and begin investing in and improving how they navigate mental health in the workplace.

With most adults spending more time at work and one in five Canadians experiencing a mental health problem or illness, addressing the issue of mental health at work is vitally important for all people in Waterloo Region and Canada — especially employers. Mentally healthy workforces perform better and create opportunities that allow for inclusive growth for all sectors of society.

The steps for building a mentally healthy workplace are relatively simple. Firstly, the elimination of the stigma surrounding mental health problems and illnesses is critical. Businesses can create an environment in which individual differences and the contributions of all staff are recognized and valued.

It is not only socially responsible for businesses to prioritize a mentally healthy workplace, but also fiscally responsible when one considers the cost of poor employee retention. As the leading cause of short- and long-term disability in Canada, mental health takes a substantial toll on Canadian workplaces. The longer an employee is absent from work, the higher the chance there is for an unsuccessful integration back into the workforce.

Businesses must adopt best practices for workplace mental health in order to mitigate the risk of losing their employees. A low employee turnover rate heightens a business' financial performance over time. Additionally, a workplace that champions good mental health makes employees more productive and assists in the recruitment of new workers.

Promoting workplace mental health is also important for risk management. Psychological health and safety in the workplace is a factor for which many employers can be held legally responsible. Implementing mental health policies, in addition to assessing, controlling and/or eliminating any mental health risks in the workplace, reduces the possibility of employers being liable to claims. Mentally healthy workplaces can be achieved through a positive culture, promoting employee mental well-being, preventing harm to employee mental health and supporting people with mental health problems and illnesses.

Our economy cannot afford to leave anyone behind, which is why organizations such as the Canadian Chamber of Commerce are leading the way in ensuring all workplaces across the country allow individuals to benefit from a healthy and inclusive environment. The Canadian Chamber as an employer is moving from goal to action by implementing the Mental Health Commission of Canada's National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace.

If you are an employer, ensure that you move toward proactive workplace policies. A commitment to mental health is one of the best investments you can make.

Ian McLean is the president and CEO of the Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at imclean@greaterkwchamber.com.

