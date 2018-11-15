Why is it that we do what we do?

Some days, it’s easy to answer that question. Other days, it's a little more difficult.

We certainly don’t do it for the paycheque or the cushiness of the job. Year and year again, the position of journalist shows up as No. 1 or 2 on the made-up lists of the worst occupations — usually flanked by careers such as loggers or taxi drivers.

We do this because the work we do makes a difference. Every single thing we do makes a difference. Whether it’s raising awareness for a disease of which not many people know, or changing living conditions in a community where a property owner has neglected his duties, everything we do makes a difference.

We see all sides of our communities, and oftentimes we see the extremes. We see the extreme joy from people who have won the lottery (we’re still waiting), and we see the great pain of those who have lost their loved ones to overdose.

While it may seem, at times, as though media exploits situations for the sake of page views, there is a much deeper need for proper journalism in our communities. When it comes to community papers, we are often the only objective link between municipalities — those who make decisions on your behalf — and the general public. We attend dozens of meetings every year and pore through data to make sure that you have a firm understanding of what’s happening in your backyard and how your tax dollars are spent. Municipal councils are open and transparent, but do you really want to spend your Monday night at city hall? I didn’t think so.

As journalists, we have a natural curiosity. We not only want to know what’s happening, but we desire — and need — the “why,” as well. Through learning what you, our readers, want, we can further our understanding.

While we keep our fingers on the pulse in our communities through sources, social media and other avenues, we rely on you, our readers. See something that you think would be interesting to others? Have you walked by something wondering, “What’s going on here?”

Let us know.