In today's world, we sacrifice knowledge in favour of convenience. People want to know what is happening in their community, but they want it in as few words as possible.

I can't recall how many times someone has asked me this question: "Hey, what's with council passing this bylaw?"

My answer, more often than not, is, "Did you read our story?"

"No, but I saw the headline on Facebook" or "I heard on the radio that they passed it."

I then reply with, "Well, if you read our story, the answer to your question is there."

The great thing about your local newspaper is that you get the whole story - every week in print and each day on our website.

It's one thing to hear on the radio or see on Twitter that council made a decision about whether or not to proceed with that large infrastructure project, but it's another to know exactly why they made that decision and how they plan to fund it.

Local newspapers tell that story.

It's one thing to see a report on television about a tornado that destroyed a home or business, but it's another to know how the how the community rallies behind that family or business as they clean up and recover.

Local newspapers tell that story.

It's one thing to see a photo of a Second World War veteran on Twitter or Facebook and for us to "Like" or "Retweet" it, but it's another to read about that veteran's experiences in the war and how it changed them.

Local newspapers tell that story.

According to Newspapers 24/7: 2018 Edition, a readership study done by News Media Canada, 88 per cent of Canadians read newspapers each week on different platforms.

Why? Because Canadians are hungry for news that they can rely on and trust their local newspaper.

Despite the challenges that face newspapers today, we will continue to be a trusted source of local news that is brought to you by local people - people who live in our community and are proud of it.

I am proud to have a small role in bringing you the paper each week, and I look forward to continuing bringing you trusted, truthful, local news for many years to come.

Mike Wilson is a regional editor with Metroland Media. He can be reached at mike.wilson@metroland.com.