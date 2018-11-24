CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Understand others' points of view; however, don't feel as though you need to change your stance as a result. Take some much-needed personal time, and you will feel better. Sometimes, staying away from tense situations can be helpful. Tonight: Do only what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Fortunately, you know how to handle a collision of people who are seeking you out at the same time. You could feel quite flattered. Your support of one person in particular might be enhanced as you put him or her on a pedestal. Be careful. Tonight: Where the crowds are.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Someone who has clout over you might be more demanding than usual. You could feel as though this person doesn't understand your commitments. Free yourself up, but be realistic about the implications. Understand that you are likely to disappoint someone. Tonight: Out late.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Reach out to a friend who lives far away. However you connect, you will feel as though no time has passed between you. Make a point of getting together soon. A low level of confusion surrounds your daily routine. Tonight: Let your mind be entertained by a movie or concert.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A partner or loved one clearly wants all of your time. You might run through the gamut of emotions; however, you recognize the importance of spending time together. A child or loved one adds some confusion to the moment. Let it be. Tonight: Live in the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel as though you still need to go along with someone else's agenda. You will, for the sake of peace. Later, you will entice others into a nostalgic happening. Understand that this type of event does not occur every day. Tonight: Choose a favorite stress-buster.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

No matter what you do or when you do it, you sense that a lot is going on behind the scenes. Laughter surrounds an odd situation in which everyone involved seems to have misunderstood the plan. Do not allow yourself to get uptight. Tonight: Get more in tune with a close loved one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might want to act like a youngster again. You will cross the line at some point, as you let your energetic spirit play out in a spontaneous way. A child or new friend intrigues you with his or her carefree attitude. Tonight: Whatever you do, be sure to count your change carefully.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your presence might add an element of uncertainty and insecurity to a situation. How you deal with a loved one could vary according to the circumstances. Someone to whom you might need to answer makes heavy demands. Handle these requests quickly. Tonight: Time for fun!

BORN TODAY: Actress Katherine Heigl (1978), actress Sarah Hyland (1990), basketball player Oscar Robertson (1938)



www.jacquelinebigar.com