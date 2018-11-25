GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Be cautious with your spending. You might have a devil-may-care attitude right now, but it could change once you see the results of your frivolous behavior. An older relative or friend could be hard on you. Do what you must. Tonight: Fun doesn't need to cost anything.

This Week: Put your budget back together and congratulate yourself for staying on track.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might be more sympathetic toward a co-worker or friend than you have been in a while. Try your best to understand where this person is coming from. Your awareness of his or her feelings will help more than you might realize. Listen carefully. Tonight: Do your thing.

This Week: Ask, and you shall receive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

After all of the recent uproar and confusion, you won't mind going off on your own for some peace and quiet. If you mention your plans, you will rekindle several people's need to be with you. Try being a bit more discreet for now. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.

This Week: You might want to keep your own counsel about a sensitive matter.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your sensitivity doesn't often come out for others to witness. Today, a key person in your life sees your support of his or her ideas. You don't need to make a big deal out of what you see. Accept an invitation to be with people you respect and admire. Tonight: Party the night away.

This Week: You make a strong impression in a meeting.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Others demand your attention. If you do not want to spend time with these people, you can come up with a good excuse. This tactic usually works, but authenticity might be more desirable today. A family member distances him- or herself. Let it go. Tonight: Hang out close to home.

This Week: You catch the attention of a boss or key person Monday.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will appreciate going inward and choosing a pastime that expands your knowledge. You know what interests you, so follow through on that curiosity. Hearing a lecture, reading a book or finding an expert on the topic at hand could be rewarding. Tonight: Go with the flow.

This Week: Listen to what is being shared.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make time for a special person in your life. Whether you're driving together through the country or going to a lecture, your tension lessens. Cater to this individual. You would be wise to keep today and your time with this person on a one-on-one level. Tonight: Do not pull away.

This Week: Investigate the possibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be tired or fed up with the recent pace. To many people, you will seem unavailable. You could decide to cocoon at home. You might be in the midst of recharging your batteries, but perhaps you don't know how to explain this. Tonight: Accept an invitation.

This Week: Defer to others, and you will get powerful feedback.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Listen to what has been shared. Your feelings might be more involved than you'd like. You could feel pushed beyond your limit. Later, think through the comments you heard. You might want to get feedback from a close friend or loved one. Tonight: Get into a fun project.

This Week: Dive into work on Monday and get as much done as possible.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Tap into your imagination to make plans that you and someone else might enjoy. Loosen up, and don't be so uptight about what is happening around you. A friend could disappoint you. Take a step back from the situation, and try to worry less. Tonight: Release your inner child!

This Week: Try to get some work done from Tuesday on.

BORN TODAY: Baseball player Joe DiMaggio (1914), lawyer John F. Kennedy Jr. (1960), actress Christina Applegate (1971)



