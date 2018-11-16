The City of Kitchener and the Region of Waterloo run a pretty tight ship.
Our taxes aren’t high compared to other cities our size. And while we should never grow complacent, especially remembering the RIM Park fiasco years ago, we can still be pleasantly surprised by news that Grand River Transit has run a surplus of $1 million this year.
The extra money is the result of higher-than-expected ridership in 2018, as 20.7 million riders get on board, compared to 19.7 million last year.
GRT attributes this increase in ridership to an increase of services. There are more routes, including new iXpress services, and busy routes have added buses.
It shows that, if you provide the capacity, people will be more inclined to come along to fill it. This bodes well for the region once the Ion LRT opens early next year.
Not only will the LRT add seats along a busy transit corridor, the trains will free up buses that can be used to expand services elsewhere in the region.
But there is another side to this surplus. It shows that more people rode the GRT than the GRT expected, and it means that the GRT provided less service than what was demanded, taking in fares, but reducing costs by asking riders to wait longer for buses, and stand once they got on board.
Citizens paying taxes don’t want to see costs rising without control but limiting the number of transit vehicles makes transit less appealing and makes the service less resistant to startling events.
Tim Mollison of the grassroots mobility group TriTAG tweeted earlier this month about a bad experience he had getting home on the iXpress. Going to his stop after working late, he waited, but his scheduled bus did not show up. This happened two nights in a row.
When he questioned GRT representatives on the matter, he was told that dispatch pulled a number of runs from the iXpress to serve other routes, even though the iXpress was operating half-hourly at the time.
The agency had only two spare buses and their drivers ready for service, and due to unexpected events, they simply did not have the drivers available to maintain all runs.
This is the true cost of the million-dollar surplus the GRT earned this year: they kept costs low by not paying drivers to be ready to fill in should something go awry.
Nobody complains about police officers and fire fighters being paid to have nothing to do. We spend money to expand roads to handle rush hour conditions and don’t bat an eye when they lie underused the rest of the time. Why do we treat public transit differently?
Public transit is an easy expense for governments to cut because the impacts don’t show up immediately. If the last bus of the day runs nearly empty, why not cut it and save money?
Except that people often stop riding the second-last bus of the day when this happens. They were relying on the last bus being available should they miss the second-last bus, and they don’t want to be left stranded at their stop.
We can pat the GRT on the back for its $1-million surplus, but now we have work to do. That surplus was won by making transit less accessible than it should have been. The money saved should have been spent hiring more drivers, scheduling more runs, and certainly having more spares to deal with unexpected problems as they arise.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
