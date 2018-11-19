Such cuisine is meat-heavy — specifically pork — and that is highlighted by the Heidelberg’s “no trim” menu features of dishes of bread and meat only — there are no vegetables allowed on these plates: spare ribs, country sausage, pork hock, crispy broasted chicken and pigtails all foreground the meat.

Although it doesn’t brew its own beer any longer, the Heidelberg was one of the first on-site microbreweries in Ontario, predating operations such as the original Brick Brewing Company. You could once sit at your table feasting on pork hock while looking into the brewery facility in the next room.

Originally called the Great Western Hotel by its founder Heinrich Muller, the Heidelberg was a stagecoach stop between Kitchener and Millbank.

It’s now a stop for the hefty pork hock, also known as the classic Bavarian schweinshaxe. The cut of pork, located just above the animal’s ankle and just below the ham section, is prepared and smoked by Stemmler’s Meat and Cheese, less than a block away on Lobsinger Line.

In the large Heidelberg kitchen, the pork hock needs a low and slow braising to soften the tissues and break down the tougher cut into the tender, fatty and juicy rich meat.

Add to it some mashed potatoes and some sauerkraut, and you’ve got a dish that Edna Staebler would be proud of.

The popularity of the dish crosses all cultures, it should be noted. “A lot of other people like the dish too,” MacMillan says. “Not just the visitors from Toronto.”

That makes it truly a dish you don’t want to skip. Just make sure you arrive hungry.

Andrew Coppolino is a Kitchener-based food writer and broadcaster. Visit him at waterlooregioneats.com or email: apcoppolino@rogers.com.



