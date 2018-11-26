If our roads were french fries, our deep-fried spuds would rival anything Prince Edward Island could produce.
Similarly, if our bridges were popcorn, our cars corn on the cob or our clothes potato chips.
The problem is, our roads, bridges and clothes are made from varied materials that all hold one thing in common — none requires extra salt.
And yet we apply it to each liberally, even after just one significant snowfall.
Our asphalt roads are already coated by a white film, our concrete bridges and sidewalks have gathered small rocks of salt on their edges, our shoes and pant legs are already stained.
And it’s only November.
The excessive use of road salt is doing billions of dollars in damage to our roads and other municipal infrastructure, to say nothing of the havoc wreaked on the clothes we wear.
Still, salt is used as a means of clearing snow and de-icing surfaces all in the pursuit of, what, a liability-free winter?
All this, and we haven’t even mentioned the impact on our environment.
“The region first noticed elevated chloride levels about 20 years ago, and it’s steadily increased mostly due to the increasing amount of paved surface but also those liability concerns where the answer seems to be ‘apply more salt ’ ” says Dan Meagher, supervisor of Source Water Protection Programs at the Region of Waterloo. “So the chloride levels have steadily increased in most of our groundwater sources to the point where, in a couple of them, in intensified urban areas, it’s pretty high. And reversing that trend is pretty difficult.”
It’s mind-boggling that we’re having this conversation in 2018 when Environment Canada completed a five-year study in 2001 and “concluded that road salts that contain inorganic chloride salts with or without ferrocyanide salts are ‘toxic’ as defined in Section 64 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999.”
You read that correctly.
Almost 20 years ago, Environment Canada determined that road salt should be added to a list of toxic substances.
Yet in the winter of 2018/19, after just one snowfall, the ground beneath our feet as we walk through any given parking lot sounds like we’re eating a bowl of Rice Krispies.
Snap. Crackle. Pop.
You wouldn’t hear that sound farther north, or in Canada’s western provinces, where winter sanding seems to do the trick just fine.
But here in southern Ontario, where a Smart About Salt Council exists, there is clearly much work still to be done.
The council’s mission is to protect freshwater from winter salt applied on facilities, and Meagher notes that road salt is becoming less of a problem.
“I think a lot of it comes down to a mentality change,” Meagher says. “People need to get used to winter being winter, and we should dress appropriately and act appropriately. Hopefully, that would allow contractors to apply the right amount of salt instead of being so concerned about liability that they just over-salt.”
In a city where rubber boots and radial tires were once proud symbols of our manufacturing prowess, maybe we need to look to our past to protect our future.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
