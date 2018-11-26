It’s mind-boggling that we’re having this conversation in 2018 when Environment Canada completed a five-year study in 2001 and “concluded that road salts that contain inorganic chloride salts with or without ferrocyanide salts are ‘toxic’ as defined in Section 64 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999.”

You read that correctly.

Almost 20 years ago, Environment Canada determined that road salt should be added to a list of toxic substances.

Yet in the winter of 2018/19, after just one snowfall, the ground beneath our feet as we walk through any given parking lot sounds like we’re eating a bowl of Rice Krispies.

Snap. Crackle. Pop.

You wouldn’t hear that sound farther north, or in Canada’s western provinces, where winter sanding seems to do the trick just fine.

But here in southern Ontario, where a Smart About Salt Council exists, there is clearly much work still to be done.

The council’s mission is to protect freshwater from winter salt applied on facilities, and Meagher notes that road salt is becoming less of a problem.

“I think a lot of it comes down to a mentality change,” Meagher says. “People need to get used to winter being winter, and we should dress appropriately and act appropriately. Hopefully, that would allow contractors to apply the right amount of salt instead of being so concerned about liability that they just over-salt.”

In a city where rubber boots and radial tires were once proud symbols of our manufacturing prowess, maybe we need to look to our past to protect our future.

•••

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.