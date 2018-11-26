One of the things I’m most looking forward to regarding public transit in the region, after the ION LRT, is Grand River Transit’s new EasyGO fare card.

I have been a Presto user for several years now and, while the system has its idiosyncrasies, it has helped make public transit into the Greater Toronto Area more convenient.

No more do I have to fret over purchasing a ticket and wondering what the fare will be. I only have to tap on at the start of my trip on GO Transit, and tap off when I get to my destination, along with along with any transfers along the way.

Grand River Transit’s EasyGO fare card promises the same convenience. We can add value to our cards either in person at locations around the region, or online. Registering your card protects your balance should it get lost or stolen. You can even set up the system to add value to your card automatically, so that you’re never caught short at the fare box.

The ease with which one can tap on with the EasyGO fare card will help speed up loading times on buses — times which, admittedly, have slowed down thanks to the lethargic speed the new fare boxes now accept cash.

I am a geek when it comes to public transportation and technology, so I am looking forward to having an EasyGO fare card in my pocket, and possibly on my cellphone. However, I do fear that GRT has made the transit experience worse for people who aren’t interested or aren’t able to get a fare card.

It may be tempting to call people who don’t get on board the new technology “Luddites,” but it’s hardly fair. There will be many people for whom the card is too unfamiliar a technology to use. Seniors are less likely to be online, and thus less likely to register their cards.

If we ask visitors to our region to slow down the line by plopping exact change (and coins only) into our fare boxes, it won’t reflect well on the region.

Our tendency to build systems focusing on the most able-bodied among us, letting those who don’t fit that mould to fall through the cracks is the same arrogance that made us plan our communities strictly for the benefit of those who could drive.

GRT’s mandate is to serve all the people living in this region, and not just those who can easily embrace new technology.