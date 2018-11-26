Both in the culinary world and here in Waterloo Region, Detroit-style pizza is relatively little-known. But, holy smokes, is it ever good.

One of few Detroit practitioners in the region is Graffiti Market (https://graffitimarket.ca/home) in Kitchener’s new Catalyst137 complex on Glasgow Street at Belmont Avenue.

With unique interactive tables that are a story unto themselves, there’s a lot going on at Graffiti Market — the unique pizza included.

The primary cook behind the development and preparation of the thick pie is Brian McCourt, culinary director of the Ignite Restaurant Group, the company that owns Graffiti Market.

McCourt visited historic Buddy’s Pizza in Detroit and returned needing to make this style of pizza at Graffiti.

“We knew we wanted to do something different in the region, and the Detroit visit was a game-changer. The caramelized cheese crust; the light, crispy and airy dough. It blew my mind,” McCourt said.

Like many foods, there’s a myth here: for Detroit pizza, it is that in the post-WWII years, cooks put together deep and meaty pizzas and baked them in rectangular pans, with two- or three-inch sides that had been used in the automotive industry.

The certain truth is that the deep-dish pans help create an essential element of the pizza’s quality: a thick, caramelized crust, about an inch deep, that is at once crisp and chewy. It’s truly delicious.

Detroit-style dough, in its Graffiti iteration, is high in moisture. “It’s 75 per cent hydration, like focaccia [bread],” McCourt said. By comparison, a standard white bread has a flour-to-water ratio at about 60 per cent.

After fermenting for several hours, the dough is spread out in the deep pans — but only after the pans have been coated generously with butter and olive oil. “That means flavour and caramelization,” said McCourt.