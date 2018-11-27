As consumers and venture capitalist began ramping up the digital revolution in the mid ’90s, smugness permeated the boardrooms and newsrooms of North America’s newspapers. Newspaper revenue and subscriptions were rising after a period of recession from 1990 to 1992.

At the time, my colleagues and I had a sense of complacency, and recall reporters boasting that AOL and Yahoo could never deliver news, and thus would never replace us.

Our hypothesis at the time seemed logical, yet too simplistic to hold water in hindsight. Who would wait for their news to load on a 28K modem? Who would advertise on a web page? We thought we were safe, but we were wrong – dead wrong.

Lurking in the shadows in 1995 was Craig Newmark, a California resident who turned a small email distribution network into online classified behemoth – Craigslist.

Advertisers were starting to be offered media choices, and Craigslist began to siphon off newspaper publishers’ classified revenue dollars rapidly.

Craigslist delivered the first body blow to the newspaper industry – but the hits would keep on coming.

Soon after in 1998, Google launched, followed by Facebook in 2004, culminating with the release of the iPhone in 2007. It appeared that the Three Horsemen of the digital apocalypse had come for newspapers, with scythe in hand.

Now, readers and advertisers had many media options, the 90-year-old newspaper wasn’t the only game in town, and Facebook turned everyone into a “citizen journalist” fueled by iPhone photos. Newspapers were thrust into a fight for their lives, a war for readers’ eyeballs and advertising dollars.

However, I am happy to report from the ink-stained frontlines that this war is far from over! Without question, the newspaper industry has lost ground to digital competitors, but a newspaper, like a hand, can adapt to the task at hand, and it can also be resilient and strong, like a fist. The many hands that work here are busy, very busy, adapting, changing and reinventing how we do things in order to better serve our readers and advertisers.

The fingers that comprise the hand have seen their roles change in the digital age, but the fist is stronger than it ever has been.

Today, newspapers in conjunction with their websites, have more ways of telling stories and delivering advertising messages than ever before. Video, blogs, photos, Facebook and newsletters, all dovetail into our print products to deliver an informative, trustworthy perfect product.

Newspapers across North America are seeing digital advertising revenue increase, and clients lost to Google and Facebook are returning to print publications because of our intrinsic value of trust.

The foundation of this publication is trust – a bond with the community formed by decades of telling your stories honestly and fairly.

Our journalists and editors studied journalism, are passionate about their craft, and reside in the communities they serve. You can’t have that two-way relationship with Facebook or a fly-by-night news blogger sitting his parent’s basement. Most importantly, you can’t trust that kind of “news” because there's no relationship with the community.

Get to know us, read the paper, check out our website, newsletters and other digital offerings.

But please, don’t call us “legacy media.”

Chris Vernon is the Regional Managing Editor for Metroland West-Fairway. He can be reached at cvernon@metroland.com.



