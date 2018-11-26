CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might be delighted and then upset with a decision you have to make. Imagine being on the receiving end of the outcome, and you will see what you need to do. Before criticizing others, you will need to look at your own behavior. Tonight: Do something fun and exciting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your sense of direction and personal integrity tell you where to land on a key issue. Fulfill a need to communicate your feelings. You don't have to be charming, but you do need to be authentic. Others will recognize and respond to that energy. Tonight: Make it an early night.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you can avoid an either-or situation, you will zero in on what needs to be handled. If others don't feel cornered, you will become unusually successful. People can move or abandon their positions with grace, and you can too. Tonight: Make it OK to go a little overboard.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You likely feel pressured by a community or professional matter. Others might feel similarly tense. Sometimes, simply handling what you must works better than getting too much into the feelings involved. Don't go unnecessarily overboard. Tonight: Full of fun and adventure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Read between the lines. Manage a problem directly. Others might be acting as though they're handling a hot potato. You have little energy to take on more responsibility. Understand that your reaction is the difference between you and those around you. Tonight: Ready to go!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have a dynamic and effective way of relating. As a result, you see people for who they are much more clearly. You're willing to look at the differences between you and others more positively. As a result, you will be more upbeat. Tonight: Spend time with a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be direct when dealing with others. Steer clear of the moodiness and changeability around you. Your ability to understand what's going on and see through someone's defenses can only prove helpful. Tonight: Say "yes" to an offer that makes you smile and want to indulge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Dive into a project. Be determined to achieve the results you desire. Don't be surprised by what's happening. Others don't have your degree of commitment to completing this work. Therefore, the weight of completion is on your shoulders. Tonight: Work off some stress.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have the gifts of clear vision and heightened creativity. You find answers that work but might not be conventional or mainstream. Laugh and enjoy what's happening around you. Listen to a child who likely has an unusual insight. Tonight: Act more like a free spirit.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Tina Turner (1939), cartoonist Charles Schulz (1922), singer/songwriter Natasha Bedingfield (1981)



www.jacquelinebigar.com