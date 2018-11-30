CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your feelings are close to the surface. You seem to know the results of a situation before it even happens. An associate might feel challenged by your intuitive abilities and could become controlling. Allow this person to take the lead with a project. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Curb the need to be possessive with a friend or co-worker. Let this person do what he or she needs and/or wants to do. You cannot judge the end results right now. Use caution when dealing with finances or making financial agreements. Tonight: Time for some fun and games!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You tend to be quiet and patient, while many people around you seem a bit off-the-wall. No matter what, you do not want to get into a discussion about their behavior. You have more important things to worry about. Tonight: Sort through your many invitations and options.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Stay steady, and do not reveal too much of what you are thinking or feeling just yet. You might be picking up on some important information just by paying attention to others' body language. Be sure to confirm your feelings. Tonight: A roommate could be on a roll.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might have a distorted perception of how someone feels. Try to better understand this person's role in your life. A conversation now could elicit uncomfortable results, whereas a talk in a few weeks could have a different outcome. Tonight: Keep it light and easy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A parent, boss or someone you feel you must answer to could become fussy all of a sudden. You might retreat into your own world to avoid this controversial person. Given a few weeks, your situation will feel more positive. Tonight: Be spontaneous, but not too impulsive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might not realize how controlling or difficult you are being right now. Do not be surprised to see someone head for the hills. Your sixth sense could come into play, and if you follow your feelings, you will know what you should do. Tonight: Take off ASAP.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relate to an individual directly when dealing with an important issue. You might see the need to have a conversation about a mutual concern. You will better understand where this person is coming from as a result. Use caution with funds. Tonight: Go along with a suggestion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could feel challenged by others right now. You tend to daydream, and you try to avoid confrontation in general. You might not feel comfortable expressing yourself. A conversation could explode at any given point, leaving you feeling confused. Tonight: Out late.

BORN TODAY: Model Chrissy Teigen (1985), actress Kaley Cuoco (1985), TV personality Dick Clark (1929)



www.jacquelinebigar.com