In the card game of euchre, whoever has most trump typically has the winning hand. Two interesting scenarios are playing out right now in the world of employment, and if Canada plays its cards correctly, we can end up being a big winner.

Here is our problem. In Canada there is a serious lack of skilled IT and technical workers.

Here is the opportunity. In the U.S. the current administration is proposing major changes to the H-1 and related visas. The H-1 Visa allows U.S. companies to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations — these are typically hard-to-find technical and professional roles.

Canada's tech sector has seen significant growth, with the Toronto to K-W corridor being one of the fastest growing tech sectors worldwide. Not only are startups competing for talent, but you also have established tech and manufacturing companies seeking the same hard-to-find talent. A recent report from the Information and Communications Technology Council indicated that Canada will need to fill 216,000 tech-related positions in three years. From my vantage point as a recruitment professional, there are in-demand roles that remain open for lengthy periods simply because there is no skilled person to fill it. This situation is causing a great deal of anxiety with hiring managers. It is also creating a serious lack of productivity for the affected companies.

Related Content Artificial intelligence is not the answer

In the U.S. the current administration is playing an ugly game of politics with people's lives. In a recent Economic Times article [Oct 2018], the Trump team said it will dramatically change the H-1 and related visas to prevent people from remaining in the U.S. after their visa expires. A great deal of people use the H-1 Visa as an entry point to permanent residency or citizenship in the U.S. The result is this: you have highly trained professionals, software engineers, machine learning experts and top-notch cybersecurity professionals with their lives being turned upside down. They want to stay in the U.S. but won't be allowed to. I know some of these people personally and every one of them wants to remain in U.S. They do not want to go back to India or China [where they are typically from]. They know the lifestyle is better in the U.S. and they want to become citizens of their new country.

Here is our Trump card then. We need highly skilled people. Trump doesn't want them. What an absolute golden opportunity for Canada. We should open our arms wide and take these highly educated, North American-trained, English-speaking professionals immediately. Fast-track their immigration right now. We should actively go to the U.S. and recruit them to come to Canada and offer them the jobs that need filling.

Canada is a fantastic place to emigrate to. We are more welcoming to foreigners than the U.S., our standard of living is excellent and we are a diverse, accepting nation, something that these professionals crave.

Our trump card is not being Trump, so let's play it.

John Francis is the president of Theonera Inc., a fixed fee recruitment firm based in Waterloo. For the past 25 years, he has been helping companies build exceptional teams through novel and principled recruitment and retention methodologies. He can be reached at john@theonera.com or 519-579-6671.

