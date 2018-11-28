Eggnog is pretty much synonymous with Christmas. What other time of year do you get to drink something that's basically custard spiked with booze? Whether you love it or hate it, chances are you might not have any idea what's in it. The cartons of premade eggnog can be pretty mysterious. Just read the ingredient label and you'll see its filled with high fructose corn syrup, thickeners such as guar gum and carrageenan.
No one is really sure where eggnog originated from but it is thought it a decedant of a medieval drink called posset - a hot beverage of sweetened and spiced milk spiked with ale or wine. And the word "nog" seems to refer to the wooden vessels that the beverage was consumed from. Even George Washington had his own version using rye whisky, rye and sherry. Honestly, who could tell a lie after drinking that concoction?
A good eggnog is made up of just a few simple ingredients - booze, sugar, cream and raw eggs. Now if you are skeptical of drinking something with raw eggs, take note that the Centre of Disease Control tested copious amounts of homemade eggnog (a tough job we are sure) to find that the addition of alcohol basically wiped out the risk of any contamination. Whole milk is the foundation of eggnog, so be sure to use the good stuff and freshly grated nutmeg (yes we sell it at Relish) is absolutely compulsory.
So go ahead and indulge a little - it's the holidays.
Eggnog
Ingredients:
12 eggs, separated
1 ½ cups granulated sugar
2 cups bourbon
¾ cup brandy
6 cups whole milk
2 cups whipping cream
2 tsp freshly grated nutmeg*
Directions
1. In a large bowl and using a mixer, beat the egg yolks together with the sugar for approximately 10 minutes (you want the mixture to be firm and the colour of butter).
2. Very slowly, add in the bourbon and brandy - just a little at a time. When bourbon and brandy have been added, chill in the refrigerator for up to six hours or overnight depending on how long before your party you're making the eggnog.
3. Thirty minutes before your guests arrive, stir the milk into the chilled yolk mixture. Stir in 1½ teaspoon of ground nutmeg.
4. In a separate bowl, beat the cream with a mixer on high speed until the cream forms stiff peaks.
5. In yet another bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the egg white mixture into the egg yolk mixture. Gently fold the cream into the egg mixture. After ladling into cups, garnish with the remainder of the ground nutmeg. Makes 12 party servings (in other words LOTS).
Relish Cooking Studio is a boutique gourmet kitchen shop and cooking school at 70 Victoria St. N. Visit www.relishcookingstudio.com or call 519-954-8772.
