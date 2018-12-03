I spent an evening last week with the Kitchener Sports Association, as the 75-year-old organization took time to recognize a group of deserving volunteers for their contributions to amateur sports across our community.

From skating and swimming clubs to minor hockey and minor baseball associations, there were dozens of recipients worthy of the recognition provided by the annual volunteer dinner.

Sadly the volunteers, while richly deserving, were fewer in number this year, continuing a trend that’s been noticed for several years now.

In many cases, local sports organizations have already recognized their longest-serving volunteers and have realized that no one else has yet reached a milestone for service.

There’s no need to sound an alarm bell, but it’s important to recognize the critical role of volunteers in so many areas of our community. There are agencies whose very survival depends on the volunteers who support them and, by all accounts, it seems we’re blessed with a bounty of dedicated volunteers in Waterloo Region.

But any dip in our volunteer numbers should force us to consider the impact on our community if we continue to see a decline in this unpaid community service.

The latest survey on volunteering and giving from Statistics Canada shows a 4 per cent decline in the total number of Canadian volunteers, while the number of volunteer hours recorded dipped more than 8 per cent over 10 years.

Former Governor-General David Johnston has noticed this trend, writing earlier this year that “our strong culture of giving — which is so essential to our quality of life — is increasingly at risk.”

It’s hard to pinpoint the reasons why, though it’s been suggested that volunteerism is treated like a fast food menu, where there’s always a new and different choice so our tastes can change frequently when something that seems more interesting comes along. This theory would be supported by the mandatory 40 hours of community service required as part of the high school curriculum, perhaps reinforcing the idea that after 40 hours of volunteering, it’s time to move on.

Organizers of this year’s Christkindl Market — which runs through this weekend in downtown Kitchener — were still putting out the call for dozens of volunteers just weeks before the market opened for another year.