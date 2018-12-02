The federal government's Fall Economic Update contains a number of important measures to address Canada's competitiveness gap with other countries, but more urgently needs to be done to meet current and upcoming global challenges.

Faster writeoffs for new investment, regulatory reform and concrete actions to accelerate the removal of barriers to trade within Canada are all important steps in the right direction, and our chamber applauds the government's initiatives in these areas. In advance of the update we have been calling for targeted tax cuts to stimulate investment, concrete measures to reduce the regulatory burden and accelerated investments in the National Trade Corridors Fund. With last week's announcements it is clear that the government has clearly heard the message from job creators.

Specifically, the Canadian business sector welcomes the commitment by Finance Minister Bill Morneau and by Treasury Board President Scott Brison to major regulatory reform for business. Today's announcements reflect some of the core elements of the Canadian chamber's report Death by 130,000 Cuts: Improving Canada's Regulatory Competitiveness, which was released earlier this year.

If the government follows through on its commitments, this can be the most important series of regulatory reforms in recent years. The business community hopes that the prime minister will add to the momentum by calling for concerted action at all levels of government when he meets with provincial and territorial leaders next month.