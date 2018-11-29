A total of $2.6 million. That's enough to buy everyone in this region two Tim Hortons coffees.

That's also the amount the City of Waterloo spends on snow control every single winter.

In the grand scheme of city budgeting, that's a significant amount of money. That's enough to build a park or two or even fund local community groups.

I'm not saying that it's bad for the city to spend this kind of money on snow control — in fact, it's a good thing and it's important for community safety.

What I am saying is that we all have a responsibility to allow for our plows to work as efficiently as possible this winter, thus saving money.

First, when there is a snow event, don't park on the road. When vehicle owners park on the road and the plow has to go around, it can cost you money and it also costs the driver time, which equals major dollars. Plow drivers are on call 24/7, so even if you don't think the plow is going to come to your street, assume it will.

Secondly, for those in our community who rely on walking as a mode of transportation, please clear your sidewalks in a timely manner. Officially, residents have 24 hours from each snowfall to clear their sidewalks, but that should be looked at as the maximum, not the standard. It takes just a few minutes to clear a couple inches of snow in the morning while your vehicle warms up and trust me, your neighbours will thank you for it.

On that note, be responsible with the amount of salt you use this season. It may be an über easy method of melting the snow and ice, but our environment — and your lawn — will thank you for using less.

Thirdly, let's all take our time on the roads. It's a busy time of year. With Christmas around the corner, we're all rushing around to accomplish our tasks, but by taking a few extra minutes to get somewhere, you could save a life or at the very least, the headaches of getting into a fender bender.

Keeping these three items in mind will make for a much smoother winter.