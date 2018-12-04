It is a cliché, built from a grain of truth, that the house thermostat is the cause of many family fights.

Only recently, however, has the miracle of smart home technology enabled thermostats to become active participants in said fights.

Over the past few years, Erin and I have built ourselves a pretty green home. We’ve leased out our roof to a solar panel company. We’ve purchased an electric car. We even pay extra on our power bill to send our energy dollars to companies that produce electricity through wind.

Last year, when I saw a government advertisement offering a green-energy smart thermostat at no cost whatsoever — not even installation — I jumped at the chance. I put my name on the waiting list and, a few months later, a utility worker showed up and installed the thermostat on my wall.

The thermostat is much cooler than the old thermostat — in the esthetic sense, I mean. It’s basically a single dial, with a display that lights up in front. Through various different twists, you can program it to heat and cool your home or alter the desired temperature up front.

I also discovered that it encourages you to save energy through a special rewards system, and peer pressure.

If you set your thermostat at a certain temperature that uses less energy, such as 17 C in winter or 25 C in summer, a little green leaf shows up on your display. That’s its pat on your back. Good on you, consumer! You get a leaf!

And the thermostat is linked up to an app I can access on my smartphone, which allows me to set my thermostat remotely — perhaps to warm up the house before I get home. This would be useful if I didn’t already work from home.

But the app also shows you your history, which shows you how many times you got a leaf over the past month.

If that wasn’t enough, the thermostat company sends you an email each month, comparing your performance to other thermostat users. Did you get as many leaves as your neighbours? Or are you going to have to work harder to stop destroying the planet?