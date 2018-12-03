Maybe she’s homeless for reasons you don’t know. Maybe she’s living with someone she believes will be unacceptable to the family … or worse. Or, the accidents have caused her to self-medicate with choices that are affecting her negatively.

Whatever the answer, it’s serious enough that she needs help from professionals — likely a doctor, regarding her anxious state, and a counsellor to whom she can open up confidentially.

But she also needs support, not judgment for keeping quiet.

Invite her over again, on your own. Then tell her that you’re worried about her and that she can trust that you’ll help her find direction toward whatever solutions she needs.

Say that a health checkup from her doctor will help with anxiety and that talking privately to a therapist about her living situation will help her make decisions to improve things or change them.

If she won’t open up and refuses professional help, she could be in a very serious problem, and/or involving a mental health problem. If so, gather a few other closest family members and discuss whether an intervention is necessary and feasible, instead of letting her sink deeper.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding “Devastated” whose husband of 15 years suddenly moved out and asked for a legal separation (Nov. 10):

“After 28 years of marriage, my husband did the same to me. I had a hard time emotionally and used a lawyer through my work employment plan. I wasn’t happy with that lawyer.

“When you’re blindsided, and emotions are high, interview a few lawyers before hiring one. I didn’t, and it was an expensive and unfair result.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

When someone you care about exhibits changed, worrisome behaviour, support seeking professional help.

