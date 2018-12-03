In world where we could say that the sandwich is universal, there are a few that stand out.

So while just about every nation has some sort of the culinary creation the basis of which is a bread envelope holding meat, vegetables and condiments, the bifana is the most traditional and most well-known Portuguese sandwich.

“This sandwich crosses over from mainland Portugal to the Azores Islands to Madeira. Portuguese cuisine can be regional. You might not always find one dish in all places, but you’ll find this sandwich all over Portugal,” says Steve Chaves, chef and owner of Malasada World in historic downtown Galt, Cambridge.

There are variations to the bifana theme, of course. I had one in northern Portugal, almost at the Spanish border, and it was served with a fried egg.

There’s a restaurant on the island of Sao Miguel in the Azores called King of Bifanas that prepares it in just about any way you want, according to Chaves.

But any way you eat it, it’s simply delicious on a classic Portuguese bun.

The centre of the dish is thinly cut pork (Chaves uses pork loin at Malasada World rather than pork leg) that has been seasoned and marinated in the classic Portuguese combination of wine, garlic and pimento paste for a couple of days, a period of time longer time than usual, he says.

“It’s then pan-seared and sits inside that classic bun, the papo seco,” Chaves says. “In some places, one of the most popular condiments is straight-up ballpark mustard.”

The malasada, I should point out, is a traditional Portuguese hand-stretched doughnut (that has an unusual Hawaiian connection) that is the specialty of the small artisanal shop. It’s excellent with a cup of the Monigram Coffee that they serve.

Chaves prepares his bifana with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and hot peppers. A nice slathering of butter covers the papo seco bun.