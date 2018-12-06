The holidays are a special time of year — one for gathering with friends and family, enjoying delicious meals and participating in gift exchanges. Without a mindful approach, it is easy to overindulge in holiday cheer. Use the following nutrition tips to help you plan ahead and navigate the holiday season without overindulging.

Enjoy holiday treats that only come once a year

To manage your sugar consumption over the festive season, savour those special treats that come only once a year. Avoid the other sweets that you can eat any other time of year.

Keep active throughout the holidays

We may be eating a little more during the holidays so it’s especially important to maintain regular physical activity. Go build a snowman, walk around your neighbourhood and see all the lights, go skating at a local rink or walk inside at a local mall. Aim for at least 150 minutes of activity per week.

Fill half your plate with veggies first

When there are lots of options it is easy to over fill our plates and consume larger portions than we may need. Filling our plates with veggies first will allow for us to manage our portions and choose healthier options.

Sip Smart

With the holidays comes high sugar foods and beverages. Be aware of the sugar content that comes with eggnog and other festive drinks. Enjoy them, but in moderation. Have one of your favourite holiday cocktails, then switch to a low sugar option such as sparkling water flavoured with fresh fruit.

Plan Ahead