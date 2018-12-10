There’s a lot to pick apart in the provincial government’s sweeping legislation aimed at “reducing red tape” for businesses in Ontario.

For starters, we could pick apart the fact that the legislation was tabled on the final sitting day at Queen’s Park before Christmas. This final sitting day arrived a week early, however, after the government passed a motion to adjourn this session of the legislature early.

On a much more serious note, the bill also creates the opportunity to pass new zoning bylaws that would not be bound by existing sections of the Greenbelt Act, effectively opening up Ontario’s greenbelt to development, as long as that development is “not residential, commercial, or retail as the primary use.”

Still, this is directly contrary to the Conservatives’ campaign pledge that the greenbelt would be protected “in its entirety.”

There are also concerning changes that would remove the requirement for employers to post the Employment Standards Act poster in the workplace, and scrapping the Wireless Services Agreement Act, which requires cellphone providers to use simple language in contracts and to put a cap on any cancellation fees.

But as we pick apart the far-reaching bill, we’ll also arrive at the section that should be music to the ears of residents of Waterloo Region.

Under an amendment to the Labour Relations Act, 1995, the new bill will “explicitly deem public bodies, including municipalities, school boards, hospitals, colleges and universities, as ‘non-construction employers’.”

This amendment effectively opens up public sector construction projects to more bidders, a long overdue change that should increase competition and drive down costs.

A report earlier this year from the think tank Cardus, revealed that Waterloo Region, along with Toronto, Hamilton, and Sault Ste. Marie were among the Ontario municipalities where local, non-union firms were blocked from bidding on infrastructure projects.

In our case, the story dates back to 2012 and the weekend construction of a storage shed in Baden. The two workers assigned to the shed-building that Saturday afternoon both signed union membership cards and, because they were the only two workers on the site, the union sought certification with the region.